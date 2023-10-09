r“Theatre must be alive, deep, light, unexpected, real and dreamed. Never boring or pretentious. Never professorial, nor conformist, nor servile. Theater has been invented to be able to talk about life and death.” This was the theater of Jorge Lavelli, one of the most important stage directors in the last decades of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st, who died this morning in Paris at the age of 90, according to his wife, Dominique, to his friends. His burial will take place in the Père-Lachaise cemetery.

More information

Born in Buenos Aires, the fundamental part of his career took place in Paris. He arrived in France in 1960 as a scholarship recipient from the Argentine National Fund for the Arts to follow courses at the Charles Dullin school and the Jacques Lecoq school. Finally, he obtained French nationality in 1977, although he continually toured Europe, taking his personal theater throughout the continent, marked by an aesthetic nonconformity that made him one of the greatest stage directors.

The immersions that Lavelli made throughout his life in the texts of the classics are numerous, varied and important, although he put them on their feet with the most avant-garde techniques of the contemporary scene: Calderón, Seneca, Molière, Pierre Corneille, Goethe, Antón Chekhov, Paul Claudel, Valle Inclán, William Shakespeare… to highlight a few. In all of his works, Lavelli’s reflection was clear: humanity has not been able to get rid of even one iota of its most important hallmarks, fear and ambition.

Blanca Portillo, in the foreground, in the role of Semiramis in ‘La hija del aire’, directed by Jorge Lavelli. SPANISH THEATER

At the same time that he faced these mythical texts, he liked to boast that he had actually given priority to numerous modern and contemporary authors over the classics, and even in some cases he did so before any of those authors were known and prestigious. internationally. The truth is that his works remained there with works by Kushner, Gombrowicz and Copi, whom he took to the stage when he was nobody and continued directing all his texts until his last piece, written when he was terminally ill. . With a work by Copi he inaugurated the Théâtre National de la Colline, of which he was founding director, from 1987 to 1996, and which focused on the discovery and creation of 20th century authors.

In 1969, created a first form of musical theater at the Avignon festival with Order, by Pierre Bourgeade and Girolamo Arrigo, and in this way he started another branch of his work, that dedicated to opera. Among the authors to whom he inspired his passion for contemporary theater were the Spaniards Juan Mayorga, Lorca, Valle Inclán and Fernando Arrabal, to whom is added a long list such as Ionesco, Pinter, Rezvani, O’Neill, Claudel, Boulgakof, Berkoff, Peter Handke, Óscar Panizza, Tony Kushner, Pirandello, Brecht, Thomas Bernhard, Arthur Miller, Edgard Albee, Fuentes… “Before programming a pirandello, The director of a public theater should ask himself if with his decision he is not taking away the place of some interesting current author,” Lavelli explained in an interview in EL PAÍS in 2008.

Ernesto Alterio and Juan Luis Galiardo in ‘Oedipus the King’, directed by Jorge Lavelli, at the Roman Theater of Mérida. CEFE LÓPEZ

In Spain he made many productions, and had a special complicity with performers such as Juan Luis Galiardo, whom he chose to star in. King Oedipus and like Harpagon in The miser of Moliére, and especially with Blanca Portillo, with whom he collaborated on numerous occasions. In fact, Portillo considers him one of his great teachers. “He was a magician, a genius of the theater,” the actress said yesterday after learning of her death, immersed in sadness. “And she understood that theater was a reading that did not have to resemble reality; What’s more, he had to create a new reality. Jorge considered the actor above all else. He adored Spanish actors. And he had a fascinating life, because already in the sixties he coincided with the great French intellectuals of the moment. I did with him Slavs and The daughter of the air, and with his hand I went to Buenos Aires.”

The city of Paris awarded him the Grand Prize for the Performing Arts for all his work and he was Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters, and Knight of the Legion of Honor. Lavelli returned to Buenos Aires on several occasions and toured the most important theater festivals in the world throughout his career.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe