“In this environment, the soils are very similar to those in the province of Entre Ríos, they are vertisols, heavy and the topography offers quite a slope ranging from 3 to 5%, that is to say, somewhat steep. We have wide-base terraces that can be planted, and we work with our own teams “. This is how Ignacio Sáenz expresses himself from Paysandú, in the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, who recalls that he arrived in the area from Argentina in 2009 at the age of 27.

“The rotations flow in such a way that, if soybeans were made the following year, corn will be made, and intercropped we make a cover crop or wheat. The cover crops are villosa villosa as the predecessor of corn and rye before soybeans ”says Ignacio.

“The yields in wheat range from 3,000 to 4,000 kg / ha, in soybeans between 3,500 to 4,000 kg / haOf course, it was a year without good rains, such as the 2019-2020 campaign, in which there was a lack of water during filling and the yields were 2900 kg / ha. And in corn, between 6000 to 8000 kg / ha more or less are achieved at harvest ”.

“At the beginning, the field was livestock, and it was slowly turning to agriculture with a little wheat, sunflower and sorghum. The change was at the beginning of my activities, first we started with 120 hectares of soybeans, and then we added the production of corn, to put aside the sunflower and sorghum due to the problem of the birds. I remember that the pigeon and the parrot caused impressive damage to those crops ”.

Fertilizing triple super phosphate, in doses of 150 kg / ha and broadcast between 3 and 4 months before planting.

“The management is all in direct sowing and the spraying and fertilization are done with our own machinery, for which we have a Metalfor Futur 4000 sprayer with 32 meters of boom, and recently we incorporated a 4500 fertilizer also from Metalfor with a precise distribution system and width Optimum work of 28 meters with urea and 32 meters in materials with greater weight. For the 630 hectares of agriculture that we handle, these teams are perfectly adjusted to our needs ”, he details.

For sowing they have a seeder with pneumatic dosing, with 10 rows at 52.5 cm with which we sow soybeans and corn, and for winter crops a single disc and 24-line jet dosing.

Regarding fertilizers They apply urea to provide nitrogen, at a rate of 150 kg / ha each application: two per year. They also use triple super phosphate, in doses of 150 kg / ha and broadcast between 3 and 4 months before sowing the fina.

“There are three of us team operators with my brother and a collaborator, who got on the tractors according to work plans and how we organize shifts. In fact, they are very friendly teams and we keep up to date with the information we receive from the factory ”, Ignacio pondered.

In anticipation of the entry into force in the neighboring country of the Plans for the Responsible Use and Management of the Land of the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of Uruguay, they already applied a defined crop rotation. Due to this, it did not mean extra efforts to follow the regulations of the authorities.

Government controlled terraces

They have practically 200 hectares with terraces on the lots with the steepest slopes, a condition that allows planting them, since the Ministry applies the universal equation of soil losses, which includes among other factors the stubble and the slope, and from there it turns out that agriculture can be done or not. “For this reason, in some lots we can sow precisely according to the terraces”, Ignacio says. In this area we are one of the few that have these wide-based terraces, which makes them sowable”, Slogan.

A trailed sprayer is part of the fleet of machines that make it possible to carry out field tasks.

To build the terraces they hired a surveyor who drew them on the ground, and they built them in two years of work. “In the first year we made 100 hectares and in the second the rest. Was with a drag shovel that we acquired precisely to carry out this earth movement and from this resulted one of the resources that allowed us to convert to agriculture. Truly it was not a complicated job, but we did it in two years due to the investment of money and time that they meant. It was something strong, with which the opportune moment for its construction was looked for ”.

“Then came the incorporation of new and modern machinery “, memorize our interviewee. And he continues: “This was another technological leap, since what we had was very rudimentary. The result is that we are well equipped with equipment, and We can do all the work in a timely manner, including the harvest ”.

“It is a project in which the tasks started years ago are paying off. The soil is very well structured, the result of time spent on stubble and cover crops. All the things and technological trends that occur in Argentina and that I observe from here I am following them. The same As for machinery, I prefer the one from Argentina, apart from the fact that there are many machines from other parts of the world “, he concluded.

