Argentina’s Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision this Wednesday (6), ordering Ana María Figueroa, a federal judge in Argentina’s Chamber of Cassation, to be removed from office. The decision comes after Figueroa refused to step down despite reaching the mandatory retirement age (75) last month.

According to the newspaper Clarín, the decision of the Supreme Court was communicated to the Council of Magistrates of the Nation and to the Federal Chamber of Penal Cassation through a judgment. In it, the court highlighted that, according to the National Constitution, judges must retire when they reach 75 years of age, unless they obtain an agreement in the Senate to continue in their positions. Figueroa was unable to obtain this agreement, which made his stay illegal.

The Supreme Court’s action prevents a maneuver for the judge to request an extraordinary leave of 30 days, allowing the current vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, to try, for the third time, to obtain a quorum in the Senate to extend Figueroa’s term by five more years.

Meanwhile, the judge continued to receive a monthly salary of 3.7 million pesos (about US$10,500) without paying income tax.

Furthermore, Figueroa’s tenure in office was also delaying the opening of several criminal trials against Kirchner, including the Hotesur case, which involves corruption allegations related to hotel companies linked to the Kirchner family, and the case of Argentina’s pact with Iran, on the alleged cover-up of the Asian country’s participation in the anti-Semitic attack on the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) building in 1994.

Kirchner’s allies were blocking the Judiciary Council’s convening of the Commission for the Selection of Magistrates and the Judicial School to remove Figueroa and begin the process of nominating a replacement.

In the midst of this controversial situation, the Kirchnerist bloc presented a bill to regulate Article 99 of the Constitution, which establishes that judges retire at the age of 75, unless they receive a new five-year term from the Senate.

With the Supreme Court ruling, Figueroa’s tenure as a judge officially ended this month.