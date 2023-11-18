First modification: Last modification:
Our special envoy to Buenos Aires, Andrés Mesa, spoke about the educational proposals with teachers and students. In public universities, one of the educational proposals of the candidate Javier Milei has generated controversy, as it seeks to change the payment system for the country’s universities, so that the funds are not deposited directly to the institutions, but rather the students are the ones who pay. with bonds delivered by the State.
#Argentine #students #give #opinion #educational #proposals #presidential #candidates