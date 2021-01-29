Juan Román Riquelme dreamed big the days after winning the elections in Boca along with Jorge Amor Ameal and Mario Pergolini. 2020 was looming and the names that sounded to reinforce the team were brilliant: Paolo Guerrero, Charles Aránguiz, Dani Alves, Mauricio Isla and Nicolás Gaitán, among many.

Marcelo Gallardo was also optimistic and believed that his River would be able to repatriate sooner rather than later hierarchy footballers like Manuel Lanzini, Ramiro Funes Mori, Matías Kranevitter and Sebastián Driussi.

But neither one nor the other happened and the passing market that passes once again slaps the wishes of Román, Doll and also those of the rest of the clubs: Argentine football is still thin in pesos (or better said: dollars) and poor in incorporations, so another lackluster Maradona Cup is coming, with a majority of youth and footballers who in other times would not have had so much prominence in important teams, and with institutions that they will devote themselves fully to international competitions that distribute prizes in foreign currency.

Defense, champion of the South American. (AP)

The pandemic and the economic crisis explain much of the why of this paralyzed market. Although it is convenient to be fair and add the terrible administrations that have completed a significant number of institutions. Not only do clubs not have money to incorporate, but they need to sell yes or yes to pay debts. That there are no decreases in the year is a relief that undermines the level that Argentine football will demonstrate, a product that does not end up captivating anyone.

The mighty River implores that no more players leave and negotiates dollar for dollar for a loan from Agustín Palavecino, an unknown 24-year-old midfielder who emerged in Platense and stands out in Deportivo Cali de Colombia. Gallardo has already made it known that he likes Alex Vigo de Colón, but only steps will be taken if it is sold to Gonzalo Montiel. The reason: there is no box. In addition, the millionaire leaders pray that the long-awaited offer for the right back arrives and thus be able to pay the debts of the passes of Angileri (Godoy Cruz), Quintero (Porto), De La Cruz (Liverpool of Uruguay) and Carrascal (Karpaty Lviv ). And more: with that presumed money the contracts of Borré and De La Cruz, which expire in June, would be renewed.

Montiel and Gallardo. (AP)

Boca makes transcend that Marcos Rojo gave his word that he will sign with the club because the arrival of the central marker is more a matter of faith than money. The cast presiding over Amor Ameal does not have enough financial backing to match offers from Europe for Rojo. But the 30-year-old left-hander wants to wear blue and yellow and intends to be close to Lionel Scaloni’s radar for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The rest of the team’s market is a mystery that started with Guillermo’s non-renewal Pol Fernández and Julio Buffarini. Far from the weighty names, Nicolas Orsini and Nahuel Tenaglia sound like two good players, although they would be bets. While, They continue to seduce Cristian Pavón to stay and they pardoned Agustín Almendra, who will fight for a place in the midfield.

Independiente, Racing and San Lorenzo they want Jorge Rodríguez, from Banfield, but Estudiantes and Vélez are the ones who have the best chances of staying with him Cork. The reason is simple: economic. He Red and the Cyclone have negative accounts and in the Academy President Víctor Blanco handles his wallet with great caution.

For these hours, Independent is inhibited to carry out incorporations for a debt of 300,000 euros that it maintains with Fernando Amorebieta. The intention of the leadership is to settle the account with what is paid the sale of half of Alexander Barboza’s pass ($ 1,700,000) to Libertad de Paraguay. Likewise, with the rest of the money they will not go to the market, but they will have to pay fees for the purchase of Silvio Romero to America de México and update Fabricio Bustos.

Corcho Rodríguez, from Banfield, the most sought after on the market. (Télam)

Diego Braghieri He is already training under the orders of Diego Dabove in San Lorenzo: he arrived free from Atlético Nacional de Colombia and signed for two years. By word of mouth, a loan has been agreed for Jalil Elíasby Godoy Cruz. And meanwhile, leaders work to reduce the staff and the monthly operating cost. Remember: Cyclone will play the Copa Libertadores because Defense and Justice released a quota by winning the Copa Sudamericana.

Racing has the accounts up to date mainly because it spends much less than what it earns. That is why President Blanco has received criticism. “Overcoming is a word that we all have to burn ourselves to”, highlighted the manager Rubén Capria at the time of assuming. Will the quality leap Academy? For now only Ezequiel Schelotto arrived, free from Brighton in England, who signed for three years.

Milito added three reinforcements for Argentinos Juniors. (Marcelo Carroll)

Argentinos, Defensa y Justicia and Vélez are the other teams that will play the Libertadores. Matías Pisano, Javier Cabrera and Jonathan Gómez are the reinforcements of Paternal Bug by Gabriel Milito, while in the Falcon of Varela they are satisfied with maintaining the establishment. The fortin It is more complex: it was not reinforced and Thiago Almada, Lautaro Gianetti and Luis Abram could leave.

The outlook is complex: the economic crisis is hitting hard in Europe and knocking out Argentina, clubs juggle bad management and the football product is increasingly deflated.