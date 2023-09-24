Argentine soccer: grandson of Maradona and son of ‘Kun’ Agüero is a sensation for a great goal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Benjamín Agüero scored in Tigre’s defeat.
Instagram: Kun AgÃ¼ero / Gianinna Maradona
Benjamín Agüero scored in Tigre’s defeat.
Benjamín Agüero scored his first goal in the lower categories of Argentine soccer.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
L N
Benjamín Agüero carries in his blood not only the genes of his father, Sergio el ‘Kun’, but the pride of being a Maradona will accompany him for life. However, little by little, he is following his own steps in the football that his family knew how to love and, yesterday, the 14-year-old scored his first official goal in the Tigre youth team.
It may be of interest to you: Hugo Rodallega returned to give peace to Santa Fe: key victory against Pereira
His debut as a scorer made him the protagonist in the match that this club from the north of Buenos Aires lost against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata by 2 to 1 in the ninth division of the tournament organized by the Argentine Football Association (AFA).
Also: Luis Díaz and Liverpool, celebrating: victory, undefeated and second to Manchester City
A little talk from dad and uncle before entering
The son of Gianinna Maradona and ‘Kun’ had debuted the Tigre shirt in March this year when facing Independiente. On this occasion, Benjamín entered the field of play, on the Nito San Andrés club property, in the second half wearing number 18.
Read here: Violent protest by Ajax fans caused the game with Feyenoord to be suspended, video
Mayra del Castillo, one of Benjamín’s aunts and sister of ‘Kun’, showed on her social networks that Sergio was at the game: “A little talk from dad and uncle before entering,” she posted.
BENJA AGÜERO’S HISTORIC GOAL IN TIGRE! The son of Kun and grandson of Diego Armando Maradona scored for the first time in AFA with the Matador’s Ninth Division, in the defeat vs. Gym. For you, Babu!
📹 YT/Matador Cubs pic.twitter.com/posyErzE4c
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) September 23, 2023
Of my unforgettable days!
“Of my unforgettable days!” wrote Gianinna when congratulating her only son on the official goal scored for the first time. “There are no words to describe you! Look at you and know that I did everything right with you. My little giant, I am here to accompany you from and forever, keep writing your own story! I love you with all my being! “, continued the heartfelt post that her mother made to her, excited.
With information from La Nación of Argentina
GDA Group
More news in EL TIEMPO
L N
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Argentine #soccer #grandson #Maradona #son #Kun #Agüero #sensation #great #goal