Argentine soccer: grandson of Maradona and son of ‘Kun’ Agüero is a sensation for a great goal

Benjamín Agüero carries in his blood not only the genes of his father, Sergio el ‘Kun’, but the pride of being a Maradona will accompany him for life. However, little by little, he is following his own steps in the football that his family knew how to love and, yesterday, the 14-year-old scored his first official goal in the Tigre youth team.

His debut as a scorer made him the protagonist in the match that this club from the north of Buenos Aires lost against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata by 2 to 1 in the ninth division of the tournament organized by the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

A little talk from dad and uncle before entering

The son of Gianinna Maradona and ‘Kun’ had debuted the Tigre shirt in March this year when facing Independiente. On this occasion, Benjamín entered the field of play, on the Nito San Andrés club property, in the second half wearing number 18.

Mayra del Castillo, one of Benjamín’s aunts and sister of ‘Kun’, showed on her social networks that Sergio was at the game: “A little talk from dad and uncle before entering,” she posted.

BENJA AGÜERO’S HISTORIC GOAL IN TIGRE! The son of Kun and grandson of Diego Armando Maradona scored for the first time in AFA with the Matador’s Ninth Division, in the defeat vs. Gym. For you, Babu! 📹 YT/Matador Cubs pic.twitter.com/posyErzE4c — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) September 23, 2023

Of my unforgettable days!

“Of my unforgettable days!” wrote Gianinna when congratulating her only son on the official goal scored for the first time. “There are no words to describe you! Look at you and know that I did everything right with you. My little giant, I am here to accompany you from and forever, keep writing your own story! I love you with all my being! “, continued the heartfelt post that her mother made to her, excited.

