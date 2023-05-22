European tourists during three soccer matches in Argentina. Courtesy

There are leagues that import the most sought-after players on the market and others, such as Argentina, that specialize in attracting supporters from different parts of the world. Even with a national economy in the red that leaves it at a footballing disadvantage against the big tournaments, the championships that are played in the country of the current world champions generate an irresistible seduction for many foreigners: more and more tourists land at the Ezeiza airport to Experience the atmosphere of the Professional League matches and the Promotion categories. The wave of fans, especially Europeans, increased after the explosion due to the Qatar 2022 celebrations, when five million Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires residents took to the streets to receive the selection.

“In 2022 I traveled twice and fell in love with Argentine soccer. The level of play is lower, but the footballers play at 200% and the atmosphere of the stadiums and the passion are spectacular, very different from Europe”, celebrates Florian Jaramago, a French supporter who visited stadiums as if they were museums: he went to the home to the two most popular clubs, River and Boca, but also those of Vélez, Huracán, Independiente, Racing, Gimnasia, Rosario Central and Newell’s.

Fabian Schneider, a German spectator who between April and May indulged in a football intoxication – in 21 days he saw 25 matches in different stadiums in Buenos Aires, of all categories – speaks of Argentina as if it were the fanatic’s world capital. : “I fulfilled a dream, I always saw it as the country of great clubs, great fans and unique stadiums. In Europe the settings are modern, but almost all the same. There is no other like the Bombonera and the Monumental is the largest in South America”.

Some, like Tim van Beek, from the Netherlands, take advantage of visiting the natural wonders of Argentina but with a clear predilection for soccer. “In my two trips I was in the Iguazú Falls and in the Perito Moreno Glacier, but I went to the San Lorenzo field five times. I became a fan: in my country I watch videos of their fans on YouTube, ”he says. A Scotsman, Steven MacCormick, has just returned to his country after spending three months in Buenos Aires: “It was what I always wanted to do, my dream trip since I was a kid. Since my country’s team hasn’t qualified for the World Cups for a long time, in each World Cup I cheer for Argentina. And on this visit I confirmed that football is not 90 minutes: it is a community, a trip, a barbecue with friends, a choripán [un sándwich de chorizo, muy popular en el país] and a way of life.

Tim van Beek in a San Lorenzo game. Courtesy

Tourists usually attend the stadiums with local guides: each stadium has its specialist, who before the game tells them the history and idiosyncrasies of the team. The one who receives them in San Lorenzo, one of the five big clubs in Buenos Aires -along with Boca, River, Independiente and Racing-, is Fabián Navatta: “Many Germans, Dutch or Scots come, and they say that Buenos Aires is the mecca of football tourism. They like to people watch, they take pictures of the stands and go crazy. On top of that, because of the exchange rate, it’s cheap for them, and the World Cup boosted interest. Many return twice a year. One of his colleagues is Tomás González Messina, who is in charge of organizing soccer tours through the Diego Maradona stadium, for Argentinos Juniors: “I have been working since 2018, but after Qatar the furor increased. Foreigners want to see as many stadiums as possible and set up schedules of two and three games per day”, explains Tomás.

There is no city in the world with as many stadiums as Buenos Aires: of the 28 teams that participate in the Professional League, 17 play in the urban conglomerate of the Federal Capital and its periphery, but the sum, if the Ascent clubs are added, reaches 66 temples. In addition, the accumulation of soccer almost every day and at different times (the Police, to guarantee the presence of troops, ask that matches not be played simultaneously) facilitates the plans of tourists to multiply their visits to the stadiums.

“At 11 in the morning we went to see San Lorenzo-Platense, at 3:30 p.m. Almagro-Defensores Unidos [por la Segunda División] and at 8:30 p.m. River-Independiente”, Schneider reconstructs in reference to Sunday, April 23, when he and three German friends traveled less than 25 kilometers inside Buenos Aires to watch three continuous games. Not even the absence of visiting public -prohibited since 2013 after the murder of a Lanús fan- takes away from foreigners the attraction of the show.

“Sometimes the games are boring and I worry and I say to myself ‘uh, they’re going to have a bad time’, but the guys are still delighted,” Navatta is surprised, who shows his experience in San Lorenzo at @experiencia_boedo. “They are not so interested in soccer: they take photos of the people, the wire fence, the entrances, the police, the lights, the cement joints. The other day [San Lorenzo-Defensa y Justicia, jugado el lunes 8 de mayo] Austrians and Dutch came to watch a match that ended 0-0, but they still left happy, singing the songs”, he adds.

Jaramago, the French fan, explains what “the atmosphere” means, the word most used to refer to Argentine soccer: “In Europe they only sing in a rostrum, behind the goal, but in Argentina the breath is on all four sides. Before going to the gymnastics court I learned the songs: I didn’t want to be the only one in the stadium who was silent. The Argentinos guide, González Messina, interprets the fascination: “The overabundance of clubs in Buenos Aires catches their attention, that there are stadiums 20 blocks apart. Their interest is not restricted to the stadiums, but also to the city: they are fascinated by the culture of the neighbourhood. It amuses them or it strikes them that you can’t walk around with a club’s shirt in other areas, because it can be dangerous, and a certain precariousness of the stadiums: a Dutchman told me that this was what the European pitches were like in the 70s, before be all the same”, he adds, who is contacted by tourists at @PelusaStadiumTours.

Florian Dandelion in the Gymnastics and Fencing stadium. Courtesy

In some European countries, this culture of knowing or collecting stadiums is called groundhopping (jump from one stage to another). “They try to go to every game they can. In the case of Argentinos Juniors, and their relationship with Maradona, I thought they came for Diego, but sometimes it is also as if they crossed out another stadium and then they go to Berazategui or San Telmo”, says González Messina, referring to two small teams from the suburbs. participating in the Ascent.

“I don’t consider myself a groundhopper, that is more for stadium collectors, and I am not interested in going to fields with little weather: I want there to be a party ”, differs Jaramago, who in March 2022 saw three classics in 48 hours, San Lorenzo-Huracán and Independiente- Racing on Saturday, both in Buenos Aires, and Central-Newell’s on Sunday in Rosario. “My best experience was Central-Newell’s, crazy, another level, the stadium almost burning down 30 minutes before the game,” he says.

In his three weeks in Argentina, Schneider mentions visits to stadiums that many Buenos Aires or Buenos Aires residents don’t know: “I enjoyed everything, from Boca and River, to the smallest ones: the cement stalls of Huracán and the roof of the Argentino de Quilmes stadium. [un muy humilde equipo de Tercera División], the oldest in the country. But I also went to see Morón, Temperley, the classic Morón-Almirante Brown, All Boys, Sportivo Italiano, Tigre, Atlanta, Chicago and Chacarita, ”he lists. Regarding the violence that characterizes Argentine soccer, van Beek -the Dutchman- clarifies: “I never felt in danger, but due to the location of some stadiums, you can go to some alone and nothing happens, like Vélez and Atlanta, but in others it is essential to attend with a local guide, like San Lorenzo”.

MacCormick, the Scotsman, sums up his three-month stay: “I went to eight stadiums and loved them all. But it doesn’t even go through the matches or the pitches: Argentina’s passion for soccer runs much deeper than I imagined: the club’s colors, murals and photos appear in every corner of the city and in every cafe, bar and grill”.

They all say they’ll be back.

