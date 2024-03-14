Measure will cease to be in force if deputies also vote against the text; there were 42 votes against and 25 in favor

The Argentine Senate rejected this Thursday (14 March 2024) the economic deregulation package proposed by Javier Milei. O Decree of Necessity and Urgency it was rejected by 42 votes against and 25 in favor.

For Milei's measure to cease to be valid, the Argentine Chamber of Deputies must also reject the text. Thus, despite the senators voting against the decree, the measure remains in force in the country.

The president of the Argentine lower house, the libertarian Martín Menem, will define the date on which the vote on the presidential decree will take place.

Among the changes made by the DNU is the end of price controls on products and the deregulation of rental contracts. The Supply Law allowed the government to set maximum product prices and punish companies that increased prices without justification.

Following the results of the vote, Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich stated that Milei's government will “change the country, despite all those who destroy the government”. “Don’t worry: we can manage without you”he pointed out.



The presidential office said, on Wednesday (13 March), that “regardless of any legislative outcome, the Executive Branch reaffirms its unbreakable commitment to the 0% deficit policy”.