The Argentine Senate rejected this Thursday (14) the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) to deregulate the economy issued in December last year by the country's president, Javier Milei. There were 42 votes against the document, 25 in favor and four abstentions.

The session had been called by the president of the Senate and vice-president of the country, Victoria Villarruel, who agreed to include Milei's DNU – in force since December 29 and which seeks a strong deregulation of the economy – on the agenda of the plenary debate, despite the risk of its rejection, since the governing party is one of the minorities in Parliament and needed to obtain the support of the opposition.

This Thursday's session was interpreted as a challenge from Villarruel to Milei, according to an official statement published the day before, which would be a warning to the president's running mate in the 2023 elections.

Although the Minister of Economy, Guillermo Francos, told radio station Rivadavia this Thursday that it was a “mistake” on Villarruel's part to include the DNU on the agenda of the Senate session and that “she could have avoided it”, the Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni later claimed, in his daily press conference, that “there is no type of internal conflict or fight with the vice president.”

Decree 70/23 – signed by Milei on December 21 last year, shortly after taking office – contains 366 articles aimed mainly at deregulating the economy and is still in force, with the exception of the section relating to labor reform, which was suspended by the Court at the request of the unions, pending the Supreme Court's decision.

The DNU remains in force until consideration in the Chamber of Deputies. If this house also rejects the decree, it will be revoked.

Milei's government defends the DNU by saying it has increased the rental offer, initiated an “open skies” policy for airlines and given workers back the freedom to choose the health treatment they want.

Senator Ezequiel Atauche, president of the Liberdade Avança bench, Milei's party, criticized the opposition for rejecting the DNU.

“When they don’t govern, they don’t want to let others govern. What hurts them the most is that we are doing things well, the numbers prove it,” she said.

“The change hurts them a lot, they left us a destroyed country and we stopped that train that was hitting the wall,” said Atauche, according to information from the Clarín newspaper. (With EFE Agency)