Next Saturday, June 24, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, the final match of the League final will be played between Millionaires and Atlético Nacional. The first leg -which was played last Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín- ended 0-0 and for this reason everything will be defined in the first sports scenario of the capital of the country.

Artificial intelligence (AI), ‘Big Data’ and psychics have predicted the winner of the tournament for the first half of the year. One of the latter is a renowned Argentine seer, that he was correct in his prediction for the first leg. It did not give a winner. What exactly did he say?

(You can read: Millionaires or Nacional? The champion after the first leg, according to ChatGPT and the ‘big data’)

The psychic, who is famous for making soccer match predictions, makes his predictions through his TikTok account known as SkorpionTarot.

In the last hours he read the Tarot, and luck ‘spoke’ for each team. The curious thing about the video is that the background music is a song that is a symbol of the fans of the Paisa team.

“The prediction of Atlético Nacional and Millonarios. We are going to draw the cards for Atlético Nacional, seven of golds is a positive card, five of clubs, complications; the king of swords appears, an intelligent party and the hierophant, calm above all ”, predicted the seer in the first part of the video.

Regarding Millionaires, he predicted: “The tower, something negative is going to happen in this match, apparently, the six of cups, the celebration could be. The star and the king of coins appear, so very good cards, very, very even. Parity between the two is prioritized, but the energy is low for the venue, but parity is prioritized ”.

Receive on your WhatsApp, for free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO



Internet users reacted to the predictions of the seer. These are some of the comments: “Why the prediction with the national song?”, “Thank you teacher, the champion please”, “According to your reading, Millionaires win for the star and the celebration”, and “Teacher I was left in doubt , but I know that Atlético Nacional will win”.

Could it be that the seer reads the cards again for the game next Saturday?

More news in EL TIEMPO

Hubert Bodhert leaves Alianza Petrolera and would arrive in Santa Fe

In photos: James Rodríguez gets ready and his followers “melt”

Miguel ‘Supermán’ López explosive: he does not leave even the crumbs in the Tour of Colombia

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL