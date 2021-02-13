Paleontologists from Argentina have discovered in the province of La Rioja in the west of the country a new species of reptile that lived 230 million years ago. About it reported Agency for the Promotion of Science at the University of Matansa CTyS-UNLaM on Friday, 12 February.

According to the report, researchers have discovered in the Talampaya National Park a new species of four-legged herbivores about 3 m long – rhynxosaurus. They lived with the first dinosaurs. Scientists managed to find fragments of the skull, jaw, parts of the thigh and sacrum, as well as the vertebrae of the tail of the reptile.

As for the species of rhynchosaurs, their belly was pressed to the ground, like in modern lizards, legs are located on the sides of the body.

“The skull has highly specialized teeth, consisting of multiple rows of teeth and a bony beak in the muzzle, which could serve as a pre-swallowing food processing tool, unlike the vast majority of reptiles,” the report said.

