With the focus on pulmonary diseases, Argentine technicians and scientists they are working on innovative inhalation technologies that allow responding to respiratory diseases like the coronavirus.

With the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 and taking into account that this virus affects the respiratory tract, the team of experts from Proinvet Innovations began to develop a technology to nebulize therapeutic proteins and target them specifically to the lung mucosa.

“We have been working for more than 2 years on formulations that could stabilize proteins subjected to molecular stress generated by nebulization, in order to have new therapeutic targets for respiratory diseases”, explains Mariano Cao, general director of ProinVet Innovations.

The strategy is to use Biosidus interferon beta 1a, a protein naturally activated by humans in response to viral infections and that triggers a protective response against these pathogens.

The treatment is being tested at the Clínicas hospital. Photos Xinhua.

In the middle of this investigation, the Covid-19 epidemic was unleashed, which is still active. And at the beginning of 2020, In the earliest stage of the pandemic, the team decided to focus on a method to contain this family of viruses that can cause disease in animals and humans..

“We set about adapting our knowledge to try to nebulize interferon efficiently, while maintaining its bioactivity. Luckily we were successful and we managed to have a very robust treatment in the laboratory”, Cao reviews.

This treatment, still in the exploratory trial phase, is being tested successfully at the Hospital de Clínicas in patients with coronavirus and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires. If successful, it could be prescribed by clinicians.

The product that could shorten infection times and prevent disease progression.

“We put all the energy into testing it on patients to see how effective it is. With the trial that is ongoing we hope to see the feasibility of the technology and then carry out an expanded study that allows the treatment to be registered ”, indicates Cao.

Numerous clinical evidences obtained in various countries indicate that Nebulization of Interferon beta 1a is safe.

“Getting this development started is what we look forward to the most to be able to contribute in the fight against this virus. Our team of scientists has done an unprecedented and admirable job, where science has been put at the service of humanity ”, warned Daniel Sammartino, president of ProinVet Innovations.

Prevent spread

The treatment could shorten infection times and prevent disease progression to more serious stages in infected patients by SARS-CoV-2. Consequently, the spread of the virus could be decreased.

“With the appearance and rapid circulation of mutations, it is important to have broad spectrum treatments. With the exogenous administration of Interferon beta, the organism’s own antiviral mechanisms are activated that could serve to combat SARS-CoV-2, regardless of the variant that is circulating ”, warns Cao.

This exploratory trial consists of studying the technical viability of the pharmaceutical asset, which has proven safety in other treatments.

Currently, the protein produced by Biosidus is the International Standard selected by the European Pharmacopoeia among dozens of high quality biosimilar products.

“In the fight against COVID-19, the association and joint work of Argentine biotechnology companies is key, whose talent, technologies and capacity for innovation are of excellence and have allowed Argentine science to be brought to the world for many years,” said Mariano de Elizalde, CEO & President of Biosidus.

