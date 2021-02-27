There are those who say that to move forward you have to embrace the changes that are coming. In this last year, the world was completely modified due to the pandemic of the coronavirus . Things that we knew before are no longer normal, and even sports underwent drastic changes that until now were unthinkable.

In this sense, the rugby was one of them. Since after a year and a half of not seeing activity the tournaments venues are ready to return to action (URBA could return in April). But the image that was had of this sport may now be different, although it is not directly related to the pandemic. Because something vital in this game will be modified: the scrum .

The Argentina Rugby Union reported earlier this week, through a statement, that in addition to not being able to use the changing rooms or perform the “third time” as preventive measures against covid-19, the scrum will be simulated . How? The team that resumes the game through this classic play will remove the ball from the formation without the classic push, that is, there will be no opposition.

The traditional scrum will cease to be as we knew it due to downtime. Later, you can return the thrust of a meter and a half. AFP photo.

This new modality of scrum is called “pull out” by the Competition and Development Area of ​​the UAR. That he clarified, in his statement, that it will be of character mandatory in all competitive categories of all unions in the country.

The different levels of national rugby were informed by the mother entity that “intend to compete again with a scrum with full thrust (N. de R .: since the end of 2016 no more than a meter and a half have been pushed), without considering this background, it would be not thinking about the safety of the players and ignoring the recommendations of the medical area.

Regarding the mechanics of the scrum specifically, the text shared by the UAR with the provincial unions states that “both teams must perform an isometric exercise, which involves muscle tension but does not generate movement of contraction and extension of the muscles, that is, there is no push. “

And they clarify that the team that put the icing on the cake must be the one that withdraws it in a period of no more than five seconds.

However, it is the players themselves who are opposed. “I totally disagree, I do not share at all. We never stop working the neck. I think they don’t think about the players. For example, the SIC bases a large part of its game on scrum“, he explains to Clarion Lucas Rocha, of the San Isidro Club, quien highlights the relevance of this play for Argentine teams.

On the other hand, Miguel Urtubey, captain of Newman, shares: “The scrum is the essence of Argentine rugby. It is a fundamental formation and for me the most important, with which I do not think it makes sense to return with ‘strip take out ‘. Talking with my colleagues we agree on that. I think players should be asked more and ask them to see what they think to take a decision”.

Lucas “El Russo” Ostiglia during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, where Los Pumas achieved historic third place. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Although the players show their discontent and even some understand that the game is distorted, there are also those who, with the gaze of experience, endorse this measure.

“I understand that this is not because of a contagion issue, but because of the lack of competition and the danger of directly pushing back after a year of not playing. Without a doubt it distorts the game, but I think the essential thing is to take care of the players. It is not normal that they do not play for a year. So making it progressive to protect athletes and that there are no injuries does not seem wrong to me, “he analyzes Lucas Ostiglia, former player of The Pumas and former coach of Hindú Club.

It should be noted that from the Argentine Rugby Union they warn that this new modality “It is not a change of regulation, but a preventive measure that will gradually get up“. In this sense, and in accordance with the official statement, the entity plans to maintain this rule “until the second phase can be passed, which will consist of pushing up to one and a half meters in all divisions.”

Thus, and with an eye to the future, Sebastián Perasso, author of books on rugby and former manager of the coaching of coaches of the San Isidro Club, also offers his point of view: “I think it is an exceptional determination for exceptional times, pandemic in between, and that possibly in the short term the measure will be without effect and we will return to the push in training. After such a great stop we must celebrate the return to activity beyond the determinations for the sake of security such as no push, the prohibition of public attendance and the third time. All of them are pillars of our sport and we hope that they will return in a short time. “

Concussions in rugby and the memory of Jerónimo Bello

Steve Thompson (42 years old) leads a class action lawsuit against World Rugby, after being diagnosed with early dementia. “I have no recollection of winning the World Cup in 2003,” he said. Photo Reuters.

Taking into account the importance of health care for rugby players, it is worth mentioning that at the end of December 2020 they exploded in England the complaints of Former big-name players diagnosed with dementia, accusing the mother Federation, the World Rugby, of not having taken care of them and protected as they should.

And also of not having warned them about the consequences of the repeated blows to the head. There are multiple cases of players with severe brain damage, frequent concussions. It is the case of Steve Thompson, Michael Lipman and Alix Popham, on trial against the World Rugby, the English Union and the Welsh Union, respectively.

In addition, there is no lesser precedent in local rugby. On Saturday, September 17, 2016, 35 minutes into the match between SIC and Newman, there was a collapse in a scrum that left Jerónimo Bello lying on the floor and unable to move. From that moment on, the expilar of the San Isidro Club was left with quadriplegia and total paralysis of its limbs. Jerónimo passed away four years later, in 2019. But his injury forever marked Argentine rugby.

Taking into account that it was the third case in a short period between the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016 (Juan Gastaldi of ALMOST and Ignacio Maeder from Duendes de Rosario were the others), the UAR decided to take measures so that this did not continue to occur.

The main changes were: prohibit pushing the formation more than one and a half meters; the sum of an assistant referee on the other side of the scrum; the yellow card penalty for any infraction; the obligation of hook up, as well as the empowerment for the pillars to do so; among other. From that moment on, the thrust was reduced. And now, they hope to go back to that so-called “phase two.”

Although the decision is controversial, on the one hand it includes taking care of athletes and on the other, trying to gradually return to normality. There is still no news about a possible free scrum, something that most of the practitioners of this sport yearn for. For the moment, the good news is that he is back on the court, although without a “third time” and with a different scrum.

