On the night of July 14, the winner of the 2024 Copa América was announced: Argentina took the victory. During the celebration, in the locker room, player Rodrigo De Paul celebrated the victory and addressed the Colombian National Team in a video that generated various reactions.

Despite the efforts of the ‘Tricolor’, they were unable to finish victorious and were unable to find the goal that would make them the winners of the highest continental tournament in America. The ‘bad taste’ left by the defeat made the fans and players of the albiceleste enjoy their triumph.

After the match, which was played at the Hard Rock Stadium, the Argentine team’s players took advantage of the opportunity to celebrate their achievement in the locker room. One of them, who did not hide his excitement, was Rodrigo De Paul.

In a video, recorded by Nicolás Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul showed off his champion medal and addressed the Colombian National Team directly.

In the midst of his victory, he stated: “Respect the ranks”. Additionally, he highlighted that the albiceleste has “eight years being the kings of America.”

He made the reference because the team also won the previous edition of the tournament.

The midfielder’s remarks were severely criticised by football fans. Some criticised his behaviour, while others justified the act as “a product of emotion”.

Likewise, the Atlético de Madrid player, at the end of the recording, sent a strong message to his detractors: “If I dye my hair, if I have long hair,” while Otamendi, with a beer in his hand, followed him: “What a boom, what a mess (…) Atroden.”

