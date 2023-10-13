The rapper L-Gante, during a concert at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, in October 2021. Marcelo Endelli (Getty Images)

One of Argentina’s most popular rappers, Elián Valenzuela, will go to trial for illegal deprivation of liberty, threats and aggravated concealment. The musician, known as L-Gante, is accused of having threatened with a gun and kidnapped a man and a woman after a fight in a nightclub at the end of May. Valenzuela, who had entered preventive detention in June, was released in September.

The 23-year-old singer was denounced at the end of May by one of his former neighbors in the municipality of General Rodríguez, on the western outskirts of the city of Buenos Aires. The man, Gastón Torres, claimed that the rapper had pointed a gun at him and forced him to get into his car during the early hours of the morning after a fight. According to the complainant’s story, the musician kept him kidnapped for almost half an hour.

The judge has now ordered that L-Gante be tried for the crime of “simple threats in real competition with deprivation of liberty in ideal competition with coercive threats” with respect to Gastón Torres, for “illegitimate deprivation of freedom in simple competition with simple threats” by Catalina Passi and for “cover-up aggravated by the motive for profit,” according to the Télam news agency, which had access to the ruling. The magistrate partially acquitted Valenzuela for the crime of “simple possession of narcotics” because he considered that the drugs he had with him were for “personal consumption.”

The magistrate who ordered the transfer to trial, Gabriel Castro, is the same one who authorized the rapper’s release in September. That ruling was appealed and the Chamber revoked Castro’s decision, but the judge refused to arrest the musician again, as requested by the prosecution and the injured individual. After his release, the rapper told the media: “I took advantage of this time I was here to toughen myself up mentally and take care of myself a little more, not give bad things a chance and mess with everything I like.”

An exponent of the new Argentine cumbia, the singer starred in session #38 of the Argentine producer Bizarrap in March 2021. His popularity continued to grow when Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner referred to him months later, in July. At an event at a school in Buenos Aires, Kirchner spoke of an interview in which the musician said that he had recorded and edited his first viral hit on one of the computers distributed by the State in public schools. “He says that, with that [computadora de] Connect Equality that he received in 2014 and a microphone made a song that today has 176 million views on YouTube,” said Kirchner and recommended the music of “Élegant” to young people, as he called it.

Months later, in October, the president of the country, Alberto Fernández, received him. In December he moved to a private neighborhood with his girlfriend and his daughter, and six months later he was arrested. His fans mobilized outside the detention center and his lawyers denounced that the police were cruel to the singer. But it was not the first time he had problems with the law. In March 2021 he had been arrested for disturbances on public roads and in February 2022 for another intimidation of a young man with a firearm.

