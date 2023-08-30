Nine Argentine provinces said during the week that they will not adhere to the application of the economic measures announced by the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, last Sunday (27).

The government’s proposal grants tax breaks to small and medium-sized companies and the payment of extraordinary bonuses to Argentine retirees and workers, in an attempt to curb inflation in the country and ease the fall in the population’s purchasing power in the face of the devaluation of the peso.

According to the newspaper clarion, some provinces said they had already made agreements with workers through the union, which include clauses that make it impossible to renegotiate values. The Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) completely rejected the measure.

Most of the provincial governments that rejected the measures are Peronist, among them Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Tucumán, La Pampa and Misiones. The opposition in Córdoba said it does not plan to grant the bonus, as it has a wage increase provided for in a new agreement reached with workers.

The City Hall of Buenos Aires said it maintains wage parity with all local companies, which keep pace with inflation. To the clarionsources in the government of Horácio Rodrígues Larreta, mayor of the city, stated that “we are not going to pay for this. We continue with the open parity and follow the appalling inflation that the government cannot control”.

Other regions such as San Juan, Formosa, Salta and Corrientes have yet to comment on granting subsidies. On the other hand, the governor of Santiago del Estero, Geraldo Zamora, was the first to agree with the application of the benefit.

The Ministry of Economy announced that it plans to grant lines of credit at subsidized rates of up to 400 billion Argentine pesos [aproximadamente R$ 5,6 bilhões, na cotação atual] in loans for workers in the country, up to six months of tax breaks for the self-employed and retirees, and a package worth 37,000 pesos [aproximadamente R$ 521, na cotação atual] for the next quarter.