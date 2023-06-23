The province of Jujuy is the epicenter of the national strike that was called for this Thursday (22) in Argentina.

It comes after the local governor, Gerardo Morales, who belongs to the Radical Civic Union (UCR), the opposition party to President Alberto Fernández, moved ahead with a constitutional reform that, according to his political opponents, limits the right to assemble and demonstrate.

During this Thursday, there are demonstrations in several municipalities in the province and roadblocks, with periodic “liberations” in which vehicles are allowed to pass, coinciding with a prolonged strike by teachers and other civil servants, who have been demanding better wages for three weeks.

In one of the Argentine provinces with the highest percentage of indigenous people, native communities claim that the amendment made official on Wednesday (21) is harmful to them because, according to them, it limits their rights to the lands they have inhabited for generations. Jujuy is a lithium-rich region, and Argentina forms the so-called Lithium Triangle with Chile and Bolivia.

In recent hours, thousands of people have demonstrated with torches in the center of San Salvador, the capital of the province. There are also groups of miners from Aguilar and other rural workers who arrived to demand the repeal of the reform or, if not, the resignation of Morales, whom they called a “thief and dictator”.

On Tuesday night (20), more than 170 people were injured during demonstrations against the governor and about 70 were arrested, of which about 20 were released on Wednesday with charges.

Peronist action?

In opposition to the Peronist government of Alberto Fernández and in support of Morales, pre-candidates for the presidency Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta pointed to the activist Milagro Sala, currently under house arrest, as the author, between 2003 and 2015, of crimes of illicit association, fraud against public administration and extortion, as a hidden leader of mobilizations.

However, the member of the Teachers Union of Secondary and Higher Education (CeDEMS, acronym in Spanish), Mariano Ortiz, argued that it is a “genuine union struggle”.

On Wednesday, Patricia Bullrich criticized a bill presented by situationist national deputy Gisela Marziotta, for a federal intervention by the three powers of Jujuy for 180 days.

“The plan is clear: intervene in the province of Jujuy to grant amnesty to Milagro Sala and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner [vice-presidente, condenada por corrupção no ano passado]”, he wrote on Twitter. “With violence, they prepare impunity before losing national elections. With me, this will end.”

Also on Twitter, Morales claimed that Fernández and Kirchner were behind the demonstrations in Jujuy. “Stop infiltrating paid violent people with plans into our population. We will always stand for peace and order,” he said.