The football news of the youth academy player from Club América, Diego Laínezhas been the object of criticism and ridicule not only in Mexico, but also in Argentina and is that he is nicknamed the ‘mexican messi‘ at the beginning of his career he has not had a good time in recent months as a footballer.
Just in November of last year he was left out of the final list to attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup and weeks later he no longer entered into the plans of the Sporting Braga from Portugal, for which he signed his return to Mexico with Tigres UANL where he has not done well since he has not been able to win a starting position and has not been able to debut with a score.
Faced with this situation, the newspaper olé referred to his nickname of ‘mexican messi‘. The newspaper stressed that, despite the fact that Lainez appeared prematurely in the first team of America at the age of 16 and quickly jumped to Europe, his streak in Tigres has been very negative, since since his arrival he has not scored a goal, nor has he started with Diego Cocca, “Chima” Ruizneither Robert Dante Siboldithat is to say that none of the three technicians that the feline club had this tournament considered him as a starter.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
As if that were not enough, in recent days a video went viral in which the player experienced an embarrassing moment during a traditional warm-up “torito” before the match against Querétaro on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023.
During the exercise, Lainez he tried to steal the ball, but raised his leg too high, causing a spectacular fall on his back and laughter from his teammates.
In the present contestFactor‘ He has only played 364 minutes, with four shots on goal and nine fouls committed. But he has not been able to contribute to the offense.
#Argentine #press #charges #Diego #Lainez #situation #Tigres
Leave a Reply