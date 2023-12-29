Argentine President Miley abandoned BRICS in letters to Putin and Xi Jinping

Argentine President Javier Miley, in letters to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, rejected an invitation to join BRICS. This is reported by Canal C.

According to the publication, Miley also informed the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the head of the Republic of South Africa (RSA), Cyril Ramaphosa, about his decision.

Earlier, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Diana Mondino, said that Argentina would not join the BRICS group on January 1, 2024, from which it received an invitation this year.