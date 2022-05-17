The prosecutor investigating the anniversary celebration held at Argentina’s presidential residence in July 2020, when a quarantine was in effect due to the covid-19 pandemic, accepted donations offered by the country’s president, Alberto Fernández, and his companion, Fabiola Yáñez, to close the case, confirmed judicial sources to Efe Agency.

Prosecutor Rodolfo Dominguez, from the 2nd Federal Public Ministry of San Isidro, considered the donation of 1.6 million pesos (R$ 68,500) proposed by Fernández to be “reasonable”, which still has to be approved by the judge in the case. The donation is considered an economic “integral reparation” – provided for in article 59, paragraph 6 of the Argentine Penal Code.

The first lady, in turn, offered the sum of 1.4 million pesos (R$ 60 thousand), and with that the presidential couple’s proposal is a total donation of 3 million pesos (R$ 128.5 million). thousand).

The amount offered by the president is equivalent to 40 days of intensive care treatments in the country, and that of Fabiola Yáñez, 35 days. The donations are also equivalent to the purchase of a respirator each, according to prosecutors. The Argentine president proposed that the equipment be donated to the Malbran Institute.

The scandal came to light last year, on the eve of legislative elections, when photos of Yáñez’s birthday party at the Olivos presidential residence in Buenos Aires were leaked. At the time, the country was undergoing a period of quarantine to avoid contagion by Covid-19. As a result, a judicial investigation was opened into the alleged violation of health restrictions. The president, Yáñez and nine guests were charged.

The initial complaint was filed by two opposition activists in July 2021, when the record of visits to the presidential residence during the strict quarantine was released, and was expanded after the release of photos of the first lady’s birthday.

Videos of the celebration were also revealed, showing the president and his partner celebrating the anniversary without wearing masks and without social distancing.

After the photos were released, Fernández apologized, acknowledged that the social meeting “should not have happened” and went to court, where he argued that it was a “crime of abstract danger” and that “there was no affectation of the legal right to public health”.

The controversy had an impact on the president’s public image in the run-up to the September primary elections, which defined the candidates for the November legislative elections.