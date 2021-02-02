Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, accepted his invitation and promised to come to Russia. Reported by RIA News with reference to the administration of the Argentine leader.

Fernandez also noted that he considers interaction between states a priority.

The Argentinean presidential administration reported that the conversation between the politicians lasted 30 minutes. During the conversation, they had time to discuss the talks being held by Argentina on restructuring the debt to the IMF, and also paid attention to a number of issues related to the epidemiological situation in the countries.

At the Kremlin press service clarifiedthat, among other things, Fernandez expressed gratitude for the supply to Argentina of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is used in the country as part of a campaign for mass vaccination of the population.

On February 2, it became known about the appointment of a new Ambassador of Argentina to Russia. The post was given to the former Deputy Foreign Minister of this country, Edward Swine. “Its mission will focus on the development of comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries,” the Argentine ministry said.