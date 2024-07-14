He Argentine President Javier Milei expressed this Saturday his “strongest repudiation”“after former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and candidate for the Presidency of the United States (2017-2021) was injured in a confusing incident that occurred during one of his rally in Butler (Pennsylvania).

In a statement issued by the Office of the President, the ultra-liberal head of state rejects the “assassination attempt” suffered by the former US president.The bullet that grazed his head is not only an attack on democracy, but on all those who defend and inhabit the free world.”stated the text released by the presidential office.

According to the statement, Argentina “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the defense of freedom, democracy and Western values,” and calls on the international community to strongly condemn this attack and join in the fight against the enemies of freedom.”

Milei and Trump have expressed mutual admiration for each other in recent timesfirst through social media and then in person, on the occasion of the Argentine president’s trip to participate in the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) last February.

Trump was holding one of his election campaign rallies when, after hearing small explosions, similar to gunshots, he was apparently hit by a bullet in the ear. However, he is out of danger.

The public attending the rally has been evacuated in an orderly and normal manner after the confusing incident.

As Trump was evacuated by the secret services, supposedly to Pittsburgh, the nearest city, the Republican candidate’s supporters began shouting “USA, USA,” while authorities ordered the attendees over the loudspeaker to stay where they were.

Although most of the attendees obeyed the orders, a group of about thirty angry people headed towards the journalists to blame them for what had happened.

These angry men, all middle-aged, berated the journalists, calling them “leftists” and shouting “Fuck you” and “It’s your fault.”and tempers were so high that the police had to stand between them and the reporters, given the obvious risk of attack.

EFE