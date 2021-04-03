Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez said that his test to determine the antigen to coronavirus infection was positive. He wrote about this on his page in Twitter April 3rd.

According to him, after the temperature increased in the evening, on April 2, to a mark of 37.3 degrees, he decided to take the test. Fernandez stressed that he is now observing the self-isolation regime and following the recommendations of doctors while awaiting the results of the second PCR test.

As noted “Gazeta.ru”, the Argentine leader is doing well.

Antigenic tests detect the presence of a specific viral antigen (a substance foreign to the body), which implies the presence of infection. This type of research is most informative at an early stage of the disease.

According to the portal Worldometer as of April 3, more than 2,373,153 thousand cases of COVID-19 were registered in Argentina. 56,023 thousand people died, 2,121,954 thousand people recovered.

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez held telephone talks, during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus.