Alberto Fernández has been infected with coronavirus. He confirmed it himself, in your personal account on Twitter, minutes after midnight on Friday in Argentina. On his 62nd birthday, the president said he spent the day “with a fever of 37.3 and a mild headache.” For this reason, he added, “an antigen test was carried out, the result of which was positive.” Fernández was the first president of Latin America to apply the coronavirus vaccine, on January 21. He received one dose of Sputnik V, and three weeks later the second.

In January, the vaccines were arriving by dropper in Argentina and the Russian immunizer had barely obtained authorization to be inoculated in those over 60 years of age. The application to the president was part of an official strategy to promote the Russian vaccine among public opinion, at a time when the political opposition was promoting in the press the idea that it was dangerous because it had not yet been approved in the United States or Europe.

Fernández was now isolated and had to suspend a meeting that he had scheduled for this Saturday with the head of the Government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The meeting aimed to agree on new prevention measures to stop the escalation of coronavirus cases.

“Although we are awaiting confirmation through the PCR test, I am already isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of my personal doctor. I have contacted the people with whom I was meeting in the last 48 hours to evaluate if they constitute a close contact so that they do the isolation, ”the president wrote. “For everyone’s information I am physically well and, although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits,” he said.

The president’s positive coincides with the rise in cases that plagues all of Latin America. Argentina has already started the second wave, with 14,000 infected this Friday and a peak of 16,000 on Wednesday. Three weeks ago, the daily infected barely exceeded 6,000. In the last 14 days, the number of positive cases has grown by 71%, reaching 2.3 million people. Argentina has received 6.7 million vaccines, of which it has applied more than 4 million. 7.6% of the population already has one dose, and only 1.5% both doses.

