The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, during the opening of sessions of Congress, on March 1, 2023. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

The Peronist Alberto Fernández will not seek re-election as president of Argentina. “On December 10, I will deliver the presidential sash to whoever has been elected at the polls by popular vote. I will work so that he is a partner or a partner of our political space, ”Fernández said this Friday in a seven-minute video where his voice is heard over images that show him in office. The president’s decision opens a new electoral landscape in Argentina. Kirchnerism had been demanding Fernández for months to get out of the race to pave the way for emerging figures with a better image. Fernánez’s management has a 70% disapproval rate in the polls, weighed down by the worst economic crisis since the general collapse of 2001.

“My decision”, Fernández tweeted this morning. He has not been explicit in his resignation, but he has made it clear. “I do not have a single adversary in the Front of All. I said we were back to be better. For that we must democratize the space ”, Fernández said, alluding to the fight that he has had with his vice president, Cristina Kirchner, for two years. The divorce of the presidential binomial paralyzed the administration for two years and fuels an economic crisis that threatens governability. Fernández’s indecision about his possible candidacy, according to Kirchnerism, only hindered the search for solutions.

Without Fernández, there will be none of the names that have controlled Argentine politics since 2003 on the October ballots. Cristina Kirchner withdrew from the presidential race last December, after being sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification in a cause for corruption. Former President Mauricio Macri did the same a month ago, arguing that it was time for a generational renewal in Together for Change, the main opposition alliance.

News in development