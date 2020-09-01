The escalation of tension between the Argentine police and the Mapuches who occupy lands in Patagonia worsened with another death. But this time he is not a person drowned in the middle of a repression operation, as happened with Santiago Maldonado, disappeared for almost three months until he was found in the Chubut river. Now he is a Mapuche killed by a direct shot by the Prefectura agents, who say that before they had been shot by the group to which the deceased belonged. The police wounded three Mapuches with gunshots. One of them died because the bullet affected vital organs. The other two are wounded but their lives are not in danger.

The shooting took place in Lago Mascardi, near Bariloche, a short distance from the central point of the Mapuche conflict, the Benetton ranch that has been occupied by the group led by Facundo Jones Huala for two years. Almost every week there are small land occupations in the area and there are also some evictions and tensions with the police, but until now it has not reached the level of having a dead man at the hands of the police on the table.

The agents assure that they responded to shots from the Mapuches, but in the absence of a detailed investigation, what is known is that the only injured are the three members of this original Argentine people, who claim this entire area of ​​Patagonia as their territory. natural until they were expelled at the end of the 19th century in the so-called conquest of the desert.

The wounded Mapuche and other comrades were trying to defend a land occupation in an area that belongs to National Parks, this time it is not a billionaire private owner like Benetton. In the case of these lands 35 kilometers from Bariloche, they were recently occupied and a judge ordered their eviction on Thursday. 300 agents drove the Mapuches out of there, but a small group of resisters remained, who were the ones who faced the Prefecture.

The death of this Mapuche comes at a special moment, when the wake of Santiago Maldonado takes place, finally buried by his family after a long autopsy that certified that he had died of hypothermia and drowning, that is, he was not kidnapped by the Gendarmerie as the Mapuches and the family believed at first. This data was a relief for the Government of Mauricio Macri, which experienced a serious crisis with the Maldonado case. However, the fact that according to the experts he did not die at the hands of a gendarme does not clear up the fact that he died in the middle of a repression operation against the Mapuches, so all eyes were on the actions of the police in this zone.

The death of a member of this original people, the most active in claiming their territory and the most violent, intensifies the conflict. This type of situation had occurred in Chile, where confrontations with Mapuche groups are frequent and very violent, but until now it has not happened in Argentina.

The Mapuche case acquired international relevance due to its conflict with Benetton, but in Argentina it had always been treated as a minor issue. Maldonado’s death brought him to the fore. This man killed by police shots places him as a priority issue in Argentine politics.

The group led by Jones Huala reacts with violence to the eviction attempts, but until now it had done so with stones, without firearms. The police insist that they responded by shooting, but if they cannot prove that this was the case, the scandal will spread in Argentina, a country where indigenous peoples’ causes do not have massive support but now they do have the backing of a part of the opposition to Macri, especially Kirchnerism.