Indigenous people occupied a square in Buenos Aires four months ago and were removed this Saturday (16) | Photo: Disclosure/Government of Argentina

After Javier Milei's Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, announced a series of measures to contain demonstrations in the country, the Argentine police are already putting the new recommendations into practice. This Saturday (16), police and government teams removed indigenous people from the Tercer Malon de La Paz movement from Lavalle square, in Buenos Aires. The group had been camped there for four months to protest against the constituent reform of Jujuy, the province to which they belong.

The action was the first since the elected government announced the protocol to contain demonstrations in the country. During today, the Municipal Police carried out the operation to remove the indigenous people with the support of Espaço Pública e Higiene Urbana and employees of Buenos Aires Presente (BAP), a service in the Argentine capital that provides support to the homeless population. In addition to the square, groups from Tercer Malon de La Paz were also camped in the city's courts.

“We are working hard to strengthen order in public spaces. Our priority is to take care of all residents of Buenos Aires. Today we make it possible through articulated work and with the firm conviction to work so that the city has order: that is what the head of government asked us and that is how we are implementing it”, said the Minister of Security of Argentina, Waldo Wolff.

On social media, Wolff published a video showing the operation in progress:

Last week, Patricia Bullrich announced a package of 12 measures to prevent and dismantle demonstrations and protests in the country. The former presidential candidate for the Juntos pela Change coalition pointed out that the four federal security forces (Gendarmaria, Prefeitura Naval, Federal Police and Airport Security Police) and the Federal Penitentiary Service will intervene to demobilize protesters and blockades.

Despite the ongoing movements, opponents of the elected government are planning national demonstrations for the 20th and Javier Milei and his team are already moving to prevent the protests.