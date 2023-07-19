Alexander Williams Stopper attacking the referee, in a screenshot from the viral video.

Alexander Williams Tapón, a 24-year-old man, was found dead this Monday night on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires. Over the weekend, a video in which he was seen attacking the referee during a soccer match in a neighborhood tournament went viral on social networks. Tapón ran from one end of the court to find the judge, hit him three times, and as he fell, kicked him in the back. On Monday, the referee Cristian Paniagua denounced him and the Justice charged Tapón with attempted murder. Police are now investigating his possible suicide after finding him shot in the head.

The event has once again uncovered the pot of violence on the fields of Argentine amateur soccer, where just a year ago another man had been arrested for hitting a referee during a match in another regional tournament in Buenos Aires. According to the latest news on that case, the attacker, Cristian Tirone, was released with a suspended two-year prison sentence at the end of August 2022, after spending a month in custody at a police station. The referee, Dalma Cortadi, also returned to work after suffering a head injury to the side of the neck. Complaints of violence against the referees of amateur tournaments proliferate on social networks, but these two cases have another thread in common: Argentina saw the events unfold live and on television after the attacks went viral.

Paniagua suffered the attack during the seventh game of eleven that he was going to direct last Saturday, July 15, according to his statement at the police station published by the sports media double yellow. The referee told the policemen who took his complaint that the environment was hostile, that he had seen the players drink alcohol before the game, and that it all happened after expelling another player from the Tapón team, who had spent the game insulting him. .

“He did not measure the consequences, he could have killed me. I was able to communicate with him, but there was no favorable response from him. He did not ask for forgiveness, ”Paniagua denounced Monday night to the channel The thirteen from the door of a police station in Sarandí, in the province of Buenos Aires, where the police took his statement. The 36-year-old man said that he is a single father of two children, that he works in a high-rise window cleaning company and that he used to take advantage of the weekends to referee amateur tournaments to generate extra income. “Watching the video over and over again, I thank God for being here with my son, being alive in my house,” Paniagua said in the interview. “I got it cheap, I could not count it. I want this to serve more than anything to end the violence that exists towards the referees”.

Williams Tapón had also been interviewed on television. Hours before being found dead, he spoke with Telefe News. “He was already angry,” said Tapón. He thought that the arbitration had been favorable to the other team and, as captain, he was the one who faced the referee. “Today we were talking with the referee, I apologized. He clouded me. It was not wanted, ”he said in the only cut of the interview that can still be seen on social networks.

His family denounces that Tapón committed suicide due to pressure from the media and because the referee Paniagua had demanded 300,000 Argentine pesos (about 1,100 dollars, at the official exchange rate) to file the complaint. “He suffered a lot of pressure during the day, he even agreed to the television cameras to apologize and tell what had happened. The only thing they did was expose him, they all judged him, ”said one of his sisters this Tuesday to the news channel C5N. “Yes, he reacted violently, but I imagine that everyone who is watching television has reacted badly at some time.” Another of his brothers told The thirteen that Tapón “felt bad” and that he apologized, but that the referee threatened him with the complaint if he did not give him the money.

Paniagua denied extorting money from Tapón. “I didn’t want the kid to do something. We talked, but I didn’t ask for money. I just waited for a ‘crazy man’ to come out of his heart, you know what, I got confused. Excuse me, ”he said this Tuesday in a radio interview. according to the newspaper The nation, Tapón was found by his friends near the Roca train tracks, which connects Buenos Aires with its southern periphery. His body was taken to the door of his house, where the police found it.

