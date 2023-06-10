The Argentine midfielder Alexis MacAllisterworld champion with the team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has already signed his contract and became a new footballer for Liverpool in England, where he will wear no less than the number 10 shirt.
Former Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors, the creative comes to the Reds from Brighton, where he showed superlative conditions, and now he will seek to do the same in a world giant. How many Argentines have already worn that shirt? We go over it.
He was one of the best central defenders in Argentine soccer in the 90s. He had a brief stint with the Reds, as he arrived in January 2005 and left in July of the same year. 13 games, without goals.
After standing out in Boca Juniors, Emiliano Insúa arrived at Liverpool in 2007, on loan from Xeneize for 100,000 euros. He played 62 games and scored one goal.
The Jefecito arrived from West Ham and became a fundamental part of Rafa Benítez’s scheme. He wore the red shirt 139 times and scored 2 goals. Finally, in 2010 he moved to Barcelona.
2007 was a year in which Liverpool became quite interested in Argentine players, and took Sebastián Leto, who was breaking it in Lanús. He only played 4 games before going to Greece.
Maxi Rodríguez played 73 games and scored 17 goals for the Anfield team, which he joined in 2010. He quickly became a benchmark on the squad. He then decided to return to Newell’s, his love club, which was in a compromising situation.
