The 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner: after almost four years of waiting, the most important soccer event on the planet will begin in November, and the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni, who has just won the Copa América He wants to make history again.
Although the DT already has almost all the summoned confirmed, since the base of the team has been the same, some places will be disputed that will depend on the performance of each footballer in this final stretch: several will change institutions, and then we review who and possible destinations.
Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes Y Mauro Icardi They must pack their bags and look for a new destination, according to the leaders of the institution. Only Lionel Messi would remain. For Fideo, his future would be in Italy, more precisely in Juventus, as a replacement for Paulo Dybala. Paredes points to the Premier League, while for Icardi there is still no certain destination.
It is a fact that the striker who emerged from the Instituto de Córdoba will not continue at Juventus in Italy: Inter from the same country seems to be on the point of taking him away. The “Jewel” will go free.
On loan at Villarreal, where he has had a spectacular season, the left-hander must return to Tottenham in England, where his coach Antonio Conte has already acknowledged that he will not be taken into account. Where would you like to see it?
There is speculation about a possible transfer, which could be around 50 million dollars: the “Toro”, former Racing player Club, is intended by both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid of Spain. The Milan institution seeks to get rid of the striker to comply with the Financial Fair Play.
