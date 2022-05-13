? EXCHANGE BETWEEN ARGENTINES!

?? According to TNT Sports account, @Inter proposes sending Joaquín Correa to the @Atleti in exchange for getting Rodrigo de Paul.

? The Madrid club would still be contemplating the option, since it needs a 9️⃣

? Who would win in this barter? pic.twitter.com/KUhoY0PFgB

– Telemundo Sports (@TelemundoSports) May 12, 2022