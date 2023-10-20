Alejandro “Papu” Gomez He tested positive for doping and was suspended for two years. The incident happened while he was playing for Sevilla, before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but the news came out today that he is playing for Monza in Italy, already relegated from the Argentine team.
According to the footballer himself, he had ingested a syrup from one of his children without prior consultation with the club’s doctors, so here we tell you the reason why he tested positive for doping and what substance it was, as well as a history of other Argentine footballers.
On April 30, 2016, San Lorenzo faced Gremio for the Copa Libertadores and Sebastián Blanco was one of the players who had to undergo an anti-doping test after the match. The midfielder had consumed Cronolevel, prescribed by the campus doctor, so he tested positive for the substance betamethasone, one of the components of the anti-inflammatory – which was given intra-articularly – along with diclofenac and vitamin B12. That June 17, Conmebol said that Blanco was not going to be sanctioned, and even filed the case.
Rodrigo Archubi had to experience the most complicated situation of his sporting life at River: on September 27, 2009, in a match against Gimnasia, he tested positive in an anti-doping test. They suspended him for three months for finding remains of a social drug. Since then, his career was in decline: Kazma de Kuwait, Boca Unidos, Sportivo Italiano and Dock Sud. “I’m not saying that it’s okay to smoke a joint, I had just smoked and that’s it, although it wasn’t at that time, it was something strange,” stated the midfielder.
The trigger for this note. As can be read in “Relevo”, everything happened during a Sevilla training session when the doctors arrived unexpectedly to carry out an anti-doping control. According to the footballer’s version, days before there was a bad night that left him “taking a syrup from one of my children without prior consultation with the club’s doctors.” This behavior is not allowed by the authorities, as you should have at least been informed before taking it. The substance is Terbutaline, also known under trade names such as Bricanyl or Brethine, which is a bronchodilator medication used to treat respiratory conditions. It belongs to a class of drugs called beta-2 adrenergic agonists, which work by relaxing airway muscles, making breathing easier in patients with obstructive lung diseases.
The Disciplinary Court of the South American Football Confederation sanctioned Lucas Martínez Quarta, who at that time was a River Plate player, with a 7-month suspension and a $20,000 fine after testing positive in anti-doping controls in Copa Libertadores matches. . The substance that appeared in the test was hydrochlorothiazide (diuretic). Camilo Mayada, who was a teammate of the defender, also went through a similar situation.
One of the best known cases for recidivism. In July 2015, Fernández tested positive for two anti-doping tests, both while playing for Racing; one for the local tournament and another for the Copa Libertadores. He was suspended for a year and a half. The substance detected in his tests was cocaine. In October 2019, the Portland Timbers announced that the player would enter the MLS substance abuse and behavioral health program, but a month later they terminated his contract. After playing for Ferro and Colón, where he was separated for missing repeated training sessions, he is now without a club at the age of 29.
It occurred in 1993 when “the Son of the Wind” tested positive for cocaine in an anti-doping test while playing for Roma in Italy, one of the most important teams in that league. He consumed”a cigarette containing cocaine” before a match between his team and Napoli in which he ended up starting. When it came to defending himself, he argued that he did not try to improve his performance but it was not enough and he was suspended for 13 months.
The world soccer star, Diego Armando Maradona, was expelled from the 1994 World Cup and suspended for 15 months after that memorable match against Nigeria with the Argentine National Team, where a nurse was going to look for him on the field to perform the procedure. doping He had prepared like never before for this competition and that is why, due to the truncated illusion, he threw out a phrase that was immortalized when he chose to break the silence: “Believe me, they cut off my legs”. It was his last World Cup. Diego consumed ephedrine.
