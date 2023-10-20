🚨 #ALERT | Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez tested positive in a test carried out in Seville in November 2022, days before the World Cup

📌He claims that he took his children’s syrup without consulting the club’s doctors

📌You will receive a two-year sanction

Via @relief

