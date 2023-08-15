The Argentine peso devalued 18.3% this Monday on the board of the state-owned Banco Nación after the primary elections on Sunday with a majority opposition vote and the solid results of the liberal far-right Javier Mileiwhich proposes the dollarization of the economy.

The officer’s digital whiteboard National Bankafter the decision of the central bank, closed with a price of the green ticket of 365.50 compared to a close of 298.5 on Friday before the elections to consecrate the candidates for the presidential elections on October 22. In the informal market, up to 685 pesos per US dollar were paid.

The coalitions against the Peronist government of Alberto Fernández advocate a devaluation of the peso and were supported with almost 60% of the votes in the primaries. The leading index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange it rose 3.30% and closed at 496,114.56 points. The Central Bank raised the reference interest rate by 21 points to 118%.

Milei, the candidate with the greatest support at the polls, with 30% of the vote, had indicated during the campaign that “It is feasible to apply dollarization, despite the fact that there are plenty of pesos in the economy and a lack of dollars”.

Javier Milei (52 years old) greets fans. Photo: Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. EFE

The candidate with the most votes for the right-wing liberal coalition Juntos por el Cambio, Patricia Bullrich, had promised in several interviews that if she comes to government “the exchange rate will be lifted,” a restriction that has been in force since the end of the liberal government of Mauricio Macri (2015-19) and maintained by the Peronist Fernández.

This Monday’s devaluation is the largest exchange rate correction in a single day since Macri took office in December 2015. The Fernández government and the Central Bank had been applying a policy of daily mini-devaluations (“crawling peg”), although the accumulated monthly correction of the official exchange rate increased from 8% to 12% since July.

The official candidate with the most votes was the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, from the center-right liberal wing of the government, with 21%. His defeated adversary in the internal, the leftist Juan Grabois, added 5.9%. Bullrich won his group’s primary with 17% and his opponent defeated his, the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, added 11%.

runaway inflation



Argentina suffers from one of the highest inflation rates in the world, with annual rates exceeding 100%. So far this year, the cost of living accumulates a rise of 50.7%. The variation in retail prices for July will be known this Tuesday and analysts estimate it to be around 6%.

“Argentina has devalued the peso by around 20% against the dollar and has increased the policy (monetary) interest rate to 118%. The economy is reeling,” said the transnational analysis company Capital Economics on Monday..

People make purchases in a store in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Photo: EFE / Enrique Garcia Medina

He central bank said in a statement that it was convenient to readjust “the level of interest rates of the monetary regulation instruments, in line with the recalibration of the level of the official exchange rate.”

The objective is to “anchor exchange rate expectations and minimize the degree of pass-through to prices, tend towards positive real returns on investments in local currency (ndlr: considering inflation) and favor the accumulation of international reserves”, substantially weakened this year .

Support from the International Monetary Fund

He International Monetary Fund (IMF) applauded the measures and announced that its board of directors will meet on August 23 “to approve the agreed disbursements,” according to a statement.

The Argentine economy carries the weight of a large monetary issue and a large public debt, aggravated by the debt contracted in 2018 during the management of Mauricio Macri with the IMF, which granted him one of the largest loans in the history of the institution, for 57,000 millions of dollars.

Fernández halted the disbursements at 44,000 million and signed a new agreement that he is barely complying with, and that forces the country to make heavy periodic disbursements, in addition to meeting goals to reduce the fiscal deficit in a context of 40% poverty with part of the population depending on state aid.

