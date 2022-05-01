Argentina.- A group of paleontologists with scholarships from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) of Argentina discovered what could be the largest raptor dinosaur found to date with a wingspan of between 9 and 10 meters long and weighing 5 tons.

The study was carried out by the researchers Mauro Aranciaga, Rolando Matías Motta, Federico Angnolín and Fernando Novas, as well as the Japanese Makoto Manabe and Takanobu Tsuihiji, from the Tokyo Museum, the results were published in the journal Science Reports of Nature where they described the characteristics of the dinosaur found.

This carnivorous ancestor was baptized as “Maip Macrothorax” and it is estimated that it is the largest dinosaur of its kind found so far. It was detailed that, due to its enormous size, Maip’s spine was made up of huge interconnected vertebrae with a complex system of muscles and tendons that allowed him to stand upright while standing or running on his hind legs.

Aranciago Ronlando collaborator of the investigation reported that the name of Maip comes from a “evil being from the Tehuelche mythology who lives in the mountains and kills using the cold. Precisely, Maip’s discovery occurred south of El Calafate, from where the lavish Andes mountain range can be seen, with very cold temperatures”, while the term “macrothorax” refers to the enormous thoracic cavity that this dinosaur had, which measured 1.40 meters.

The discovery was made by paleontologists at Estancia La Anita, located a few kilometers south of the town of El Calafate, where years before in 2019, remains of two species of dinosaurs had been found, the Nullotitan glacieris, neck and long tails, with a size of almost 25 meters, and Isasicursor santacrucensis, the size of a current guanaco, but that walked on its two hind legs.

Trucks loaded with equipment for the expedition / MACN / CONICET

The researchers reported that with the discovery of the Maip in the region, it was possible to specify the presence of carnivores in southern Santa Cruz some 70 million years after its existence.

“In 2019, during our second campaign to the place, we found the skeleton of Maip. However, due to climatic and logistical issues, we were unable to excavate and extract it until the following year. In 2020, armed with the necessary tools, which included rock cutters, hammers, iron cutters, pneumatic hammers, as well as an active group of explorers, we were able to extract their bones in an area of ​​4×4 meters and more than one meter deep. ”, remembers Aranciaga. “In that same place we recovered more than 100 bones or bone fragments, which were carefully prepared in Buenos Aires,” said the paleontologist according to a publication by the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences.