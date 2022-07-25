A group of deputies opposing the government of Argentina presented this Monday (25), in the context of high political and economic uncertainty that plagues the country, a request for a political judgment against President Alberto Fernández.

Congressman José Luis Espert, from the right-wing Avança Liberdade party, author of the initiative, presented in Congress the request against the Argentine president “for poor performance and for the commission of possible crimes in the exercise of his functions”, as he announced on his Twitter account. . He also specified that he is accompanied by four other lawmakers.

The request comes in a context of political and economic crisis in Argentina, where differences within the ruling coalition Frente de Todos, between the ranks of the president and vice president, Cristina Kirchner, have accelerated the country’s financial deterioration.

In the Chamber of Deputies, where no party has an absolute majority, the ruling coalition is the first minority and Juntos pela Change – by former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) – is the second. To be accepted, the request for political judgment requires two-thirds of the members present.

Asked for an interview, Patricia Bullrich, one of the main references of Juntos pela Change, said on Sunday (24) that no one in the coalition “considered a political trial” or the anticipation of the elections. “We are institutionalists,” she assured her.

Argentina is experiencing great economic uncertainty, reflected in an increase in the country risk of around 3,000 basis points, a large devaluation of the peso, inflation of 64% in June and a fiscal deficit financed with currency issuance, of which Argentines they cover by buying dollars and jumping parallel quotes in the face of exchange restrictions to access the official exchange rate.

As the opposing deputies highlighted in their request, the National Constitution establishes the institutional resources that “allow finding solutions to the political crisis generated by the current government coalition”.

In the text, they also indicate that Fernández already has requests for political judgment made by some leaders of the main opposition coalition in relation to the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, so that, in his opinion, “there is a consensus of most political blocks to carry out this political process”.

However, as already anticipated by Bullrich, the main opposition bloc Together for Change has already announced that it will not support the measure.