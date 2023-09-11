The Argentine team landed in Bolivia this Monday to begin preparations for the second qualifying match: one of them minimizing the impact of the 3,600-meter altitude of La Paz.

The technical and medical staff studied each of the steps with the intention of acclimatizing as quickly as possible to the challenging conditions that always involve playing a game in that city.

That’s why, some players used handheld oxygen tubes to counteract the lack of air that those who climb from the plain usually experience. The national team knows that it is not always easy to predict how each individual’s body may respond for the match at the Hernando Siles stadium.

Since they left Buenos Aires, the players knew that they had to be focused on the game, but the alert from the team’s doctors also persists, attentive to possible drowning of the footballers upon arriving in the city.

Disembarking at the airport El Alto (4062 meters) It involved a first step in adaptation, as well as the subsequent rest at the Camino Real hotel, which is 3,200 meters away. For this reason, those led by Scaloni brought with them the Boost Oxygen tubes, which are a respiratory support pure oxygen supplement for aerobic recovery, altitude, performance and health.

Each player has one and used it on demand. Cristian Romero was one of those who got off the bus with that respiratory aid. On social networks Alexis Mac Allister showed how he used this oxygen and Nicolás Tagliafico also published the tube in close-up on his Instagram account.

This plan of the national team to arrive two days early in La Paz is not new, since in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup they stuck to the same recipe. And it went well, since on October 13, 2020, the Argentine team won 2-1 and ended a 15-year drought without victories in that city against the Altiplano team, since the last success there had been in 2005. with José Néstor Pekerman in charge of the team and with Scaloni as a player and also 2-1, with goals from Luciano Figueroa and Luciano Galletti.

Although Scaloni knows that there is no exact formula for this challenge at the height of La Paz and he said so publicly, The coach prefers to stay with the same strategies that worked in the middle of the pandemic and perhaps that will allow him to sustain the progress of the Argentine team that this Tuesday, at the Hernando Siles, seeks to continue taking care of its status as world champion.

“A lot of things have been tried and we already know the difficulty that the teams that go to La Paz encounter. I don’t want to talk much about this topic because it is something that is not going to change. It is clear that it has an added difficulty, but under no circumstances are we going to complain. “Everyone is going to play there,” he said.

And he added: “Nothing can be done. Other aspects are worked on, but if you are not on the field you don’t realize it. I played there, I talked about a lot of things but when it was my turn to play the feeling was different,” he had commented Scaloni in the conference prior to leaving Argentina.

“We did it like this last year and it’s not like we repeated it because it was won. There is no exact science for this, everyone knows it, no one has the magic wand. We do this, if we suffer, let it be another way, knowing what we are going to find and not necessarily because of the result of the last time. We are leaving today and we will be there,” he added.

The Nation of Argentina (GDA)

