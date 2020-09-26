Due to Corona virus, the trend of online meetings has increased rapidly these days. Along with this, the number of such incidents has also increased in which people have been imprisoned in front of the camera in objectionable situations. Recently an Argentine MP was seen kissing his girlfriend’s private port during an online parliamentary debate. The incident was also telecast live on the huge screen of Parliament set up for virtual debates during the epidemic along with the government’s YouTube channel.According to The Guardian report, the Argentine MP is named Juan Emilio Améry. Who is the leader of the Peronist Party of President Alberto Fernandez. Ameri is a representative of the northern province of Salta, Argentina. Seeing the controversy escalating, the lower house of the Argentine Congress issued a statement saying that the resignation of the MP concerned had been taken for the incident. He also said that we cannot sanction such irresponsible acts.

Girlfriend kissed private part in live parliament session

According to the report, at the time of this incident, there was a discussion about pension fund investment in the online meeting of the lower house of Parliament. During this time, it was seen that his girlfriend is sitting on the lap of MP Juan Emilio Ameri. During this, he removed the black top of the girlfriend while online and kissed her while looking at her private part.

MP blamed the internet, gave this clarification

The MP claimed that he was offline at the time of the incident. He said that it all happened due to poor internet connection. He stated in his clarification that his girlfriend had recently undergone breast surgery. When he entered the room, he felt that the meeting was over and the camera was off. After which I inspected his surgery site. During this time I kissed the surgery site.

Government surrounded by incident of ruling MP

The case was related to the leader of the Peronist Party of Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez. Therefore, his video clip became viral on social media after seeing it. The government hurriedly took the resignation of MP Juan Emilio Améry to avoid his disrespect. At first it was agreed to exclude him from this meeting, but later he resigned from the post of MP.