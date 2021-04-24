Mario Meoni in December 2019 after being appointed as Minister of Transport. Anadolu Agency / Getty

The Argentine Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, died this Friday in a traffic accident. The 56-year-old official lost control of the official car that was driving at the height of San Andrés de Giles, a city located 100 kilometers west of Buenos Aires. Meoni was traveling alone towards his town, Junín, of which he had been mayor three times, when at 9:30 p.m. in Argentina he lost control of the vehicle and overturned. During the afternoon, the minister had participated in a government event with President Alberto Fernández in the province of Santa Fe.

The accident occurred at kilometer 112 of Route 7, which at that point is undergoing expansion works. Meoni was married and traveled every weekend to Junín to visit his two children. He did it alone, at the wheel of the Ford Mondeo assigned to him by the ministry, and without custody. At the time of the accident, the asphalt was wet, the product of heavy rain.

“It is with great sadness that I received the ungrateful news of the death of Mario Meoni, Minister of Transport of our Government. With him we lose a thorough, tireless and honest politician. An exemplary official. With sincere regret I accompany those like me who have loved and respected him, ”President Fernández wrote on his Twitter account.

Meoni entered the Fernández government through the Renovador Front, a party that joined the Kirchnerist Front of All through its leader, the former presidential candidate Sergio Massa. Before joining Massismo, the former mayor had been a member of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), the centennial party that in 1983 led the return to democracy in Argentina with President Raúl Alfonsín. Defender of the low profile, his death deserved messages from the entire Argentine political arc, both from radicals and liberals as well as from Peronism in the Government.

“A great guy. A great colleague, enormously committed to his task at the head of the Ministry of Transport, ”wrote the chief of ministers, Santiago Cafiero. From the opposition, he was fired by the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “I am very sorry for the death of Mario Meoni, Minister of Transportation of the Nation. My condolences to his family and loved ones at this terrible time.

Although his political cradle was the Radical party, the main one in the opposition to Peronism, Meoni did not hesitate to join the Fernández government. In an interview with the newspaper Clarion a few days after assuming office, he said that he did not intend to “become a Justicialista [peronista]”. “But from my place I feel that the one who best expresses the ideals of radicalism and Alfonsinism is Alberto Fernández,” he said.

