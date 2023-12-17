There are two main ways of looking at the world, civilization, history: the one that proclaims that the best is already behind us, in a past time, and that, therefore, we must try to recover it; the one that states that the best is yet to come and that, therefore, we must try to create and build it.

The first is the basis of any conservative policy: that those times were good, that others ruined them and our job must be to return to them. The melancholic temptation – “every time in the past was better” – has always existed: oh, when we were all good and believed in a god and respected authorities and parents and ate partridges raised on the ground. The ancients called it the Golden Age; We have known for a few millennia that that Age never existed but, as happens with other similar inventions, millions continue to believe in it.

So, for conservatives of all stripes, those missed pasts become the myth of origin, the time when we were happy; Argentina, no matter how much it boasts of being original, must also have its myth. That was what a Mr. Milei sold them: a myth of origin, a golden age to return to.

In today's Argentina it was more than necessary: ​​a good part of its citizens are understandably desperate and saw no hope in the future. What better way to convince them that there is a future to be expected than to tell them that what they wanted already existed – until it was ruined by the bad guys.

In electoral terms it was a great move. Mr. Milei could not offer them only blood, sweat and skyrocketing inflation. And it was not enough for him to propose “a normal country,” like his predecessors. No; The proto-president promised that we would once again be, like a hundred and some years ago, “the first world power.” For that, he shouted, we had to destroy what had ruined so much prosperity – “the caste, the collectivist society” – and return to the “Argentine Power” that, he tells us, we knew how to be.

(He is nice. The last ones who took “Argentina Potencia” as the central motto of their government were a lady Isabel Martínez de Perón and a corporal José López Rega, who governed in 1974-75 and left the country in the hands of the murderous military in 1976 But he doesn't have to know it: it happens often.)

In any case, his promise was and remains that: with the necessary sacrifice we will return to what we were. Or that we never went?

It seems like a small thing but it doesn't seem like a small thing to me. I believe that the myths of origin that each political movement uses to legitimize itself define that movement. And I also believe, who knows why, that people should take responsibility for what they say, even if they are politicians, even if they are presidents. Mr. Milei repeats without stopping that at the beginning of the 20th century Argentina was “the main world power”: it is his base, his myth of origin. And it could be, in fact, a time to rescue if it were not for the fact that it is perfectly false: Argentina, as we all know or should know, was never “the main world power.”

In 1895, some four million people lived in Argentina – including a million poor and European immigrants. Their average life expectancy was 40 years, each woman had an average of seven children – and two or three died young; two out of every three Argentines lived in the countryside without running water or sewers or land or rights. In Buenos Aires there were already some 800,000 inhabitants and the inequalities were even more gross: half of the population was migrants and lived poorly in tenements and ranchitos. Some began to prosper and build their own homes, but it was estimated that some 10,000 Argentines concentrated 90 percent of the country's wealth. They had squatted their fields and lived off the export of meat, wheat, hides, and wool to Europe, an absolutely primary and dependent economy: when the purchasing countries had a problem – wars, conflicts, various crises – Argentina had many. But their masters still amassed fortunes and were able to ship their cows when they traveled to Paris – so that their children would have fresh milk during the journey. They were, in short, the Arab sheikhs of the early 20th century: lucky barbarians whose land had filled them with gold without doing almost anything to deserve it.

That is why some repeat – and many believe them – that Argentina was, at the beginning of the 20th century, a rich country. It was, just like now, a poor country with a few rich people. Or a rich country whose wealth was only used by a few. Perhaps that is what Mr. Milei, without specifying it, offers us: to return to being that unjust country that gave rise to decades of popular struggles, which had to resort to Peronism to dilute them. Return to being a country where “the market” allows even greater inequalities.

But that was, yes, a country that promised. Tigre Clemenceau, French premier, said it then with his usual elegance: “Argentina is the country of the future; The problem is that it will always continue to be that way.” And, of course, it did not have even a fraction of the power that England did have – with colonies on every continent and its advanced industries – or France – which dominated half of Africa and Indochina and world culture – or Germany – which in those days invented the automobile – or China or the United States or the Ottoman Empire.

Now, when some of us remember that calling it “the first world power” is a blatant lie, mileists respond by showing a very dubious table that says that in 1895 – only in 1895 – Argentina had the highest Gross Domestic Product per capita in the world.

GDP per capita is a very precise account: a nation's production divided by its number of inhabitants. In other words, a country with a lot of raw material exports and a small population would have a good GDP per capita. GDP per capita is a summit of economic deception: Umberto Eco already explained that statistics is that technique that establishes that if one man eats two chickens and another none, each one ate one chicken. Or that he would also affirm that all the inhabitants of the world have a testicle and a breast. Thus, GDP per capita may mean that – as in the case of that Argentina – there were a few very rich people and several million very poor, but that the division meant that everyone ate chicken and had an egg. GDP per capita is the most common way to disguise inequalities and injustices.

And, above all, it is clear that having a high GDP per capita does not at all mean being “the first world power.” The five countries that currently top the list are Luxembourg, Singapore, Ireland, Norway and Qatar: no one thinks of proclaiming that they are world powers – because there are better jokes.

In short: what President Milei said and says is simply a lie. (In the same sentence, Mr. Milei usually says – and he said it again at his inauguration – that Argentina, “after being the first world power, is now in 130th place”: it is also a lie. According to the different rankings Internationally, it is between 30 and 50, very far from the disaster that the man wants to spread. And so on: Argentina has one of the lowest homicide rates in America and the man says that it is “a bloodbath.” , Argentina has a horrendous inflation of 200% annually and the man says it will be 15,000%. And the examples go on and there is no good reason to assume that his other statements are not as false as these. In fact, for now, almost all of his campaign promises have dissolved in the air of deceit.)

But it seems that no one cares that the new Argentine president is a complete liar. During the campaign the Argentine media failed in their minimal task of checking and denying it. I still believe that the media should do that job; It is likely that many people no longer assume this, and that is how it goes. But the most impressive thing is how millions of people allow themselves to be deceived without the slightest review, without any intention of knowing what is true and what is not true. Is it so cheap to lie to us, compatriots? Do we need the myth of an old golden age that much to convince ourselves that we can build the country we need – and that is clearly not the one of 1895?

In Argentine, “put the dog in” means to deceive. The new president's baton has, chiseled in the silver of the handle, his five famous dogs, including the deceased, the one who announced to him that he would be president and continues to advise him how to act. Is it really that easy, compatriots, to mess around? Could it be that we are, after all, the leading world power? Be careful, you have to make an effort: the competition is ruthless there.

