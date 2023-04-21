Poverty rate reached 40% of the population, inflation rose from 100% a year and the country now depends on IMF aid

Protesters from the left in Argentina protested on Wednesday (19.Apr.2023) against the government of Alberto Fernández, the agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and poverty in the country. The information is from the newspaper La Nacional.

Organizations that form part of the left front “Unidad Piquetera” made the call “torch march” which went from Pueyrredón Bridge to Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, the country’s capital. The mobilization began around 5 pm (Brasília time).

According to the Argentine newspaper clarionat 21:00 (Brasília time) the participants of the march camped in front of the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Executive.

The motto of the march was “Enough of hunger. Enough adjustment. Outside the IMF.

Watch (54s):

On Monday (17.Apr.2023), the “Unidad Piquetera” published a statement against the arrangement with the fund: “Submitting to the IMF brings disaster to millions of workers and will hit even more. […] And knowing that the people are organizing and resisting, prepare the justice and security forces to pursue and repress us.”.

According to La Nacionalan audience of 40,000 to 50,000 people is expected to attend the demonstrations.

Impressive march of antorchas of the Unidad Piquetera in Mar del Plata against the adjustment and the arm of the government and the IMF. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/znPxVylIi6 — Rocío Garcia (@rociogarciaokk) April 20, 2023

Agreement with the IMF

On March 13, 2023, the country reached a new agreement with the IMF to receive a loan of US$ 5.3 billion. It still depends on the approval of the Fund’s Executive Board. Here’s the full (248 KB, in Spanish).

The financial institution said in a note that the negotiation considered the drought in the country and the “more challenging economic context”.

The government has committed to achieving the following goals:

Primary fiscal deficit of 1.9% of GDP in 2023 through spending control;

Positive real interest rates;

Domestic debt management.

Poverty

According to data released by Indec (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses) on March 30, 2023, poverty in Argentina reached 39.2%, around 11.5 million people in urban areas alone. Here’s the full of the report (993 KB, in Spanish). The study was conducted with 29 million people in 31 cities.

In the 1st half of 2022 people who live on up to US$ 1.90 were 8.8% of the population. In the 2nd half of 2022 they were 8.1%.

Inflation

Accumulated inflation in 12 months in Argentina advanced to 104.3% in March 2023. It is the highest level in 31 years in the country, according to Indec.

About February (102.5%), the increase was 1.8 percentage points. Current inflation is the highest since September 1991, when it was 115%. The group of products that recorded the biggest increase was restaurants and hotels, up 121.4% in 12 months.

The monthly rate in March was 7.7%, above that registered in February (6.6%). It was the 4th consecutive month in which the country’s inflation accelerated.

According to Indec, the education sector drove the rise of the price index in the month, with an increase of 29.1%. The group of clothing and footwear (9.4%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (9.3%) also had an impact on the result.

To control the rise in prices, the BCRA (Central Bank of the Argentine Republic) In March, the basic interest rate was raised, to Leliq, by 3 percentage points. Interest rates in the country are at 78% per annum. Since inflation is greater than this, the real interest rate is negative.