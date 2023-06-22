The Liga Argentina resumes, after the break for the national teams and for the 21st matchday direct clash in a cup perspective

Boca Juniors are asking for a way up the ladder in the standings, but are awaited by a very tricky away match in Mendoza: the hosts have 29 points, one more than Jorge Almirón’s team. Kick-off at 2.45 (Italian) on Friday 23 June.

FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS: GODOY VS BOCA — Godoy Cruz-Boca Juniors on paper is a triple match, but for the “Azul y oro” it becomes mandatory to score full points at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Boca with 28 points, ninth and only one length behind from qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana, with Libertadores nine points behind and the duty to chase the fourth away victory of the season, the second in the last three games played away from Bombonera. It is true that Godoy has only lost one match in front of a friendly crowd in the league, but it is equally true that the value of Boca’s squad is remarkable and therefore, if the light goes on among Jorge Almiron’s men, the 2 mark becomes less complicated . For the latter the highest odds come from bet365 (3.00), Starcasino Bet, Better and Goldbet (2.90), Vincitu (2.89), BetfairDaznBet, Netbet (2.85). See also Colombia sub-20 team stumbles and loses friendly with Wales

QUOTES — Godoy Cruz-Boca Juniors gives us practically equal odds, with a very slight advantage in favor of the hosts, according to the betting sites which slightly reward the 1 sign. Pay at 2.80 on LeoVegas, with bet365 at 2.70 and Planetwin365, Starcasinò Bet and Sisal at 2.65. The draw is between 3.00 for Leo Vegas and 2.85 for Pokerstars Sport: in between we find DaznBet, Sportbet and NetBet at 2.87, with Snai at 2.90.

Let’s move on to the networks and Over 2.5 is the underdog, as demonstrated by the blackboards of bet365 and Better at 2.60, with Betfair and Starcasinò Bet at 2.55. Let’s move on to the Under 2.5 which obviously drops to 1.50 on Betway, Daznbet and NetBet, while Goldbet lowers the price to 1.49. The Goal mark rises to 2.15 on LeoVegas, to 2.00 on Pokerstars Sport, with Sportbet and Novibet to 1.98. Finally, for the No-Goal, Planetwin365 and Goldbet shine at 1.75, with Snai and Sisal at 1.73. Finally, a look at the first scorer who is worth 6.50 on bet365, among the hosts, with Salomon Rodriguez, while on the Boca front, Dario Benedetto is appreciated by bookmakers. The “Pipa” lights up at 7.00 on Sisal. See also Genoa, Blessin's last doubts ahead of Milan

THE LATEST RESULTS — The team coached by Daniel Oldrá is doing an excellent championship: 29 points and for the moment out of qualification for the Copa Sudamericana, only on goal difference. In the last five games, two wins, two defeats and one draw. In 20 days, 23 goals scored and the same number of passives. Godoy Cruz at home has collected 18 points in nine matches played, seven of these without conceding goals. The last knockout dates back to the 1-0 defeat against Estudiantes. Boca who, as mentioned, can no longer fail in order not to complicate the classification with a view to qualifying for the cups. Team convoluted and inconstant: just think that only one success has come away from the Bombonera, in the last five away matches. With 28 points, the Xeneizes, in case of success, would overtake today’s rivals. 10 points won in the external field by Almiron’s team, with 9 goals scored and as many collected. See also Osimhen in the footsteps of Maradona: Napoli with a record scudetto. Chelsea on Victor

PREVIOUS — Godoy Cruz-Boca Juniors is being played for the 27th time, with the balance smiling at the Xeneizes, thanks to 15 wins against eight draws and three defeats. The hosts have not won on terrano against their rivals since 2008: 4-1 and 15 years of fasting, with five draws and five defeats. Boca is back from three wins in a row at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, with the last X sign dating back to 2016 (1-1).

