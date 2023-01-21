Opposition leaders in the Buenos Aires legislature have called for Nicolás Maduro, Daniel Ortega and Miguel Díaz-Canel, the dictators of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, respectively, to be declared “personae non gratae” before his possible visit to the Argentine capital next week.

The legislators of the Together for Change coalition, which governs in Buenos Aires and opposes the national government, presented a draft declaration in the Legislative Assembly of the capital against these leaders on the occasion of the possible visit of the three to participate in the VII Summit on January 24 of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“Inviting those who violate human rights is a lack of commitment to democracy,” wrote the first vice-president of the Legislative, Emmanuel Ferrario, on Twitter.

In the same sense, the legislator of the right-wing party A Liberdade Avança, Ramiro Marra, presented another project in the Legislative of the capital to declare the “communist dictator Nicolás Maduro persona non grata“, according to his social networks.

These measures add to other manifestations of repudiation by several leaders of the opposition to the Peronist government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner.

A group of opponents led by the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, held this Friday a meeting with representatives of the Venezuelan community in the country, in repudiation of the possible visit of Maduro.

The president of the Republican Proposal party, Patricia Bullrich, who is part of Together for Change, even asked on Thursday for the “immediate” arrest of Maduro if he arrives in Argentina.

In addition, the Argentine Forum for Democracy in the Region (FADER) denounced Maduro, Ortega and Díaz-Canel before the Argentine Justice on Wednesday, to be investigated for “crimes against humanity”.

The Argentine government has not confirmed the visit of Maduro or Ortega, but a bilateral meeting between Díaz-Canel and Fernández next Wednesday.

Celac is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement created in 2010 and made up of 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Among the leaders confirmed at the summit, in addition to the host, Alberto Fernández, are the Chilean Gabriel Boric, the Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou, the Bolivian Luis Arce, the Ecuadorian Guillermo Lasso, the Honduran Xiomara Castro and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to who will be the first international trip in this third term.