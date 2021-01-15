Argentine Kevin Benavides (Honda) was consecrated this Friday Dakar 2021 winner in the motorcycle category, at the end of the 12th stage between Yanbu and Yedá, obtained by American Ricky Brabec (Honda).

In the general classification, Benavides conquered the test with 4 minutes and 56 seconds of difference over Brabec (winner in 2020) and with 15 minutes and 57 seconds over the British Sam Sunderland (KTM).

Argentine and Latin American enduro champion, Benavides, 32, made his Dakar debut in 2016 with an impressive fourth place. In 2018 it was ranked second. In his fifth participation, he won the title.

On Thursday, at the end of stage 11, anything was possible between the top three (Benavides, Sunderland and Brabec), who were less than ten minutes apart.

By winning the penultimate stage that day, Sunderland had taken advantage of the Honda riders’ problems to close the gap.

But the final stage was fatal for Sunderland and ended in the consecration of Benavides, who finished second, 2 minutes and 17 seconds behind Brabec, and ahead of Austrian Matthias Walkner (KTM), third at 4 minutes and 13 seconds.

This is Honda’s first Dakar double since Cyril Neveu took the title in 1987, followed by Edi Orioli.

Kevin Benavides celebrates his title at the 202 Dakar Rally. AFP Photo

Benavides, 32, is the Argentine quarter to lift a trophy at the Dakar. The other three national winners had competed in quadricycles.

In that category Marcos Patronelli won three times, in 2010, 2013 and 2016. His brother Alejandro won twice in a row, in 2011 and 2012. The last Argentine winner was Nicolás Cavigliasso, in 2019.

This Friday’s day was dyed with mourning for the death of the French Pierre Cherpin.

PIERRE CHERPIN PASSED AWAY During his transfer by medical plane, Pierre Cherpin died on Jan 14th from injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage. The Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives & friends.https://t.co/ccJ4ctOU9D pic.twitter.com/zxQ9o49ENG – DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 15, 2021

Cherpin, a motorcycle rider, had suffered a head trauma last week after a crash in the seventh stage of the Dakar 2021, and he was in a coma for five days. The organizers reported that he died this Friday while being transferred to France.

“During his transfer by medical plane between Jeddah and France” this 52-year-old businessman “died as a result of injuries sustained after a fall that occurred on the 7th Ha’il-Sakaka stage on January 10,” according to a statement.

