The Federal Court of Appeals of Buenos Aires made the decision to reopen the investigation against Vice President Cristina Fernández in the well-known ‘Money Route K’ case. Fernández de Kirchner questioned the independence of the Judiciary and indicated that it had alleged favoritism towards the former right-wing president Mauricio Macri.

A few weeks after leaving the Casa Rosada, the eyes of the Argentine courts once again fall on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The case will be returned to Judge Sebastián Casanello, a first instance judge who ruled in 2021 to dismiss the case on the alleged participation of politics in the case and who rejected a complaint requesting an investigation against him, presented by the civil association Bases Republicanas, close to the case. to Macriism.

Now, the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, a court of second instance, accepted the request of Republican Bases and ordered the reopening of the legal investigations against Fernández de Kirchner, seeking to prove, once again, his involvement in the money laundering case. known as ‘K Money Route’.

“The arguments presented by the plaintiffs in the appeal are sufficient to warn of the need to completely clear up the uncertainty presented by knowing the truth of the facts and the participation of the accused in this case,” said Judge Mariano Llorens, one of the magistrates who voted in favor of reopening the case, in their resolution.

FILE – Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez attends a rally at the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 25, 2023. A federal appeals court in Argentina reopened a corruption-related investigation against Fernandez on Tuesday November 28, 2023, just weeks before he leaves office and will no longer enjoy immunity from arrest. © AP / Mario De Fina

In the first instance, the lawsuit filed by the civil organization associated with former President Macri had been dismissed on the grounds that it was not “a legal and constitutional part to file a criminal complaint,” as explained by Eduardo Farah, the only judge of the Federal Chamber who voted ‘ no’ to reopening the investigations. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner pointed to alleged judicial favoritism with Macrismo as the main reason behind the decision.

Fernández charges against Justice

The still Argentine vice president attacked the country’s Judiciary through her social networks, where she questioned the “independence” of the Justice system, in addition to ironizing recent judicial opinions favorable to the former president. She also emphasized the acquittal that the former president received in relation to the case of alleged espionage on the families of those who died in the sinking of the ARA San Juan submarine in 2017.

“To think that in Argentina there are still those who talk about the independence of the Judiciary and their faces do not fall. Mom!” wrote Fernández de Kirchner in her X profile, where she also accused Macri of “getting” the Power Judicial suspended the elections of the Boca Juniors football club, of which he was president and is now a candidate for the Vice Presidency.

Postcards from an Argentine morning: Macri confirmed his impunity in the case for the death of the 44 crew members of the ARA San Juan, revoked my dismissal in the “K money” case and, since it seems that he does not win, he got the judiciary to suspend the elections in Boca to five… — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) November 28, 2023



The former leftist president has always denied her alleged connection with any case regarding money laundering and corruption and the Argentine Justice had always agreed with her, until now, when ten years after the birth of the case, Fernández de Kirchner is once again in charge. of judicial investigations.

Ten years of investigations of the “K Money Route”

Established in 2013, the “Money Route K” case had as its protagonist the businessman Lázaro Báez, who was accused by the Argentine Justice of laundering around 60 million dollars between 2010 and 2013, in which he obtained juicy tenders. for public works of the Kirchnerist Government.

Báez, owner of Austral Construction, had had a close relationship with the late President Néstor Kirchner, ex-husband of the current vice president, whom he would have met during Kirchner’s term in Santa Cruz. After the arrival of the leftist to the Presidency, Báez would have accumulated a large fortune thanks to the contracts he obtained during the governments of Néstor and Cristina.

In 2021, the Argentine businessman was found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to 12 years in prison, after the Argentine Justice proved that Báez sent millions of dollars to multiple accounts housed in tax havens, which then returned to Argentina in bonds from the Status to the accounts of their construction companies. Hence the case began to be known as the ‘K Money Route’.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had been included in the investigations, but the Prosecutor’s Office, although it assured her closeness to Báez, did not find evidence of her alleged actions in the case, so in 2021 her accusation was dismissed.

With EFE and local media