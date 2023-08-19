Argentine justice has prosecuted this Thursday the appropriator of grandson 133, who was born in captivity during the last dictatorship and was handed over by the military to a married couple in the mid-seventies. The complaint was filed after the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo reported the restitution on July 28. The judge called the appropriator to testify and the man, who is about 90 years old and was a member of the Buenos Aires Province Police when he received the child, refused to testify – the appropriator, who was a nurse, has already passed away. The restored grandson is 46 years old and genetic analysis confirmed that he is the son of Cristina Navajas, now missing, and Julio Santucho.

The complaint was filed by the fiscal unit of the city of La Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires, in communication with the National Commission for the Right to Identity (Conadi). In the document, it is stated that “grandson 133 was the victim of the suppression, withholding and concealment” of his identity, that he suffered the “suppression of civil status” and that in his birth certificate he committed a crime of “falsification of a public document. “Those three crimes in a context of crimes against humanity,” explains Emanuel Lovelli, coordinator of the legal team of Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, plaintiff in the case, to EL PAÍS.

The restored grandson, whose name has not been made public, underwent genetic analysis in April of this year after spontaneously approaching the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, who are looking for the children that the military stole from their detained-disappeared mothers. during the last dictatorship (1976 and 1983). The man had been recorded by his appropriators as his own son on March 24, 1977, on the first anniversary of the military coup, but from a young age he had doubts about his identity. A sister 20 years older confessed to him that he was not the son of those who claimed to be his parents and he confronted them twice, but they always denied it.

The studies confirmed that he is the son of Cristina Navajas, arrested in July 1976 when she was pregnant, and Julio Santucho, younger brother of the historic Argentine guerrilla Mario Roberto Santucho, founder of the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP). After Cristina’s kidnapping, Julio, who was abroad at the time, managed to get his two young children out of the country and began a long exile. Over the years, and thanks to the testimonies of survivors, the family learned that Cristina went through at least three detention centers, where she was brutally tortured and where she gave birth to her third child.

The last one was the Pozo de Banfield, a unit of the Buenos Aires province police where around 300 victims were detained. There is a record that around 30 pregnant women passed through there and that several of the grandchildren returned by the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo were born in that place. “El Pozo de Banfield was a clandestine maternity hospital and that is why it is not by chance that Cristina had her son there,” says Lovelli. Since October 2020, the trial for the crimes that occurred in that clandestine detention and torture center has been held. The appearance of the grandson 133, indicates the lawyer, “irrupted at the end of the trial.”

Argentina has promoted as a State policy the investigation of the responsibilities of the Armed Forces and security for kidnappings, forced disappearances, executions, torture and appropriations of minors during the last dictatorship, which ended four decades ago. In recent years, crimes of sexual violence have also begun to be prosecuted for economic reasons, intelligence, and civil complicity. More than 1,180 repressors have been sentenced for crimes against humanity and, currently, there are 17 open trials that are in charge of federal justice.

