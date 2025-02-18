The Argentine Justice has prosecuted former president Alberto Fernández for crimes of Mild and serious injuries against your ex -wifewho was the first lady Fabiola Yáñez, aggravated by abuse of power and authority.

Federal judge Julián Ercolini has raised the prohibition of departure from the former president, although Fernández will have to report his whereabouts. He has also ordered a embargo on your assetsaccording to the newspaper The nation.

Therefore, the judge has considered the evidence and testimonies provided by Yáñez’s defense proven. The Argentine former president, who will now have to go to oral trial for gender violence, faces A sentence between three and 18 years in prison.

Ercolini’s decision arrives two weeks after the former president appeared before justice to provide an investigative statement in the case and will deny through a letter having exercised violence against Yáñez.

Two violent episodes

Specifically, the former president has been prosecuted for two violent episodes: A punch in the right eye to the former lady at the presidential residence of Fifth of Los Olivos on June 21, 2021 and for grab her tightlycausing a hematoma, in August of that same year.

Fernández’s ex -partner presented a brief against the Argentine consulate in Madrid in which he assured that Abuses began in 2016 and alluded to blows and threats, as well as an abortion under pressure. Among the aggressions, he mentioned cortazos daily within the discussions, even in front of his son Francisco.