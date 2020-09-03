Protesters request the appearance alive of Facundo Astudillo Castro, 22, whose whereabouts are unknown since April 30. Horacio-Culaciatti

About 300 police officers began to rake around the town where Argentine Facundo Astudillo Castro lived, who has been missing since April 30. That day he left his home in Pedro Luro, south of Buenos Aires, with the intention of hitchhiking to Bahía Blanca, 120 kilometers away, to reconcile with his girlfriend. 22 years. 1.60 meters high. Slim, brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing black sportswear and a blue backpack when the trip began. He did not have the necessary permission to circulate during the mandatory quarantine for covid-19 and was seen for the last time, according to witnesses, in Mayor Buratovich, 30 kilometers from his home, surrounded by police. From there, the versions contradict each other. In the last week, the case has passed into the hands of the federal Justice, which investigates whether the police are involved in his alleged forced disappearance. It is the hypothesis supported by the family and human rights organizations such as the Provincial Memory Commission (CPM), chaired by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel.

“There are many indications to suspect that it is a case of disappearance at the hands of the Buenos Aires police,” says Roberto Cipriano, secretary of the CPM, which has filed as a complainant. Among the evidence is the story of three people who claim to have seen the police put Castro into a patrol car. Upon learning of their disappearance, they went to testify before the police, but instead of taking a statement, they were told that the Prosecutor’s Office would summon them. That never happened. The CPM is also suspicious of inconsistencies in the testimony of two police officers: one said she drove him from one town to the next; another, who saw him walking and getting into a white truck closer to Bahía Blanca than to Pedro Luro.

“Normally, if the police detain you for the infraction of violating the quarantine, what is done is that the offender returns home, sometimes they accompany him there. The police say they let him go on his way and then those flimsy testimonies appeared, ”says Cipriano.

Castro is the middle brother of three boys. He had quarreled with his mother, Cristina, who was opposed to his relationship with his girlfriend and her traveling in full quarantine. That April 30, the police called her to inform her that they had drawn up a certificate for Castro for violating mandatory isolation and confirming his address. Soon after, her son phoned her and she scolded him for disobeying her, until the call was cut off. At first he did not give importance to the lack of news. She thought he was mad at her and had made it up with the ex-girlfriend.

His mother began to worry when she learned from friends that Castro was not replying to messages or connecting to social media. When he learned that he never arrived in Bahía Blanca and his ex-partner had not seen him, he made the first complaint. The Buenos Aires Justice involved in the investigation the provincial police, today suspected of the disappearance. The family complains that they did not assess Castro’s phone either.

The transfer of the case to federal justice increased the public repercussion of an almost unnoticed disappearance for two months. On Friday, the United Nations issued a statement in which it demands that the Argentine State “promptness and completeness” in the investigation to clarify what happened. “According to the information sent to the Committee, based on the statements of witnesses and the contradictions in the accounts of the police agents of the province of Buenos Aires, it is presumed that this state force could be involved in the disappearance of Facundo” said the UN Committee against Forced Disappearance. The Buenos Aires police have been removed from the investigation and three police stations have been intervened. Over the weekend, relatives and neighbors of Pedro Luro participated in a march to demand that Castro appear alive.

“In Argentina, forced disappearance is a very sensitive issue,” says Cipriano. In 2017, the disappearance of Santiago Maldonado during the repression of a Mapuche protest in Argentine Patagonia mobilized the entire country during the 77 days in which he was missing. His body was found dead in the Chubut River and forensics determined that he had drowned.

Rise of institutional violence

Castro’s disappearance coincides with an increase in police violence throughout the country due to the greater deployment of security forces to ensure compliance with the quarantine. On average, about 140 people are killed by the police each year. Only in June, the fatal victims were 18, according to the CPM. Human rights organizations demand that measures be taken to reverse these types of actions.

Among the numerous cases investigated by the Justice there are some that stand out for their seriousness. In the first month of the pandemic, the body of rural laborer Luis Espinoza was found at the bottom of a ravine in the province of Tucumán (north) with a shot in the back by a regulation police weapon. Almost a dozen police officers are charged with the crime. Last Friday, the teenager Lucas Verón was fatally shot in the chest by the police in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He had turned 18 that day and was riding a motorcycle with a friend until they began to be chased by a patrol car. Justice investigates the alleged police attempt to cover up the crime.