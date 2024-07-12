This Sunday, July 14, the Copa América final will be played between Colombia and Argentina. This match will take place in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium, where more than 65 thousand spectators will be able to watch the game.

This final has the Colombians excited, as the Tricolor has gone 28 games undefeated without losing. In addition, every time they step on the field, the Colombians have shown that they are focused on taking the victory.

Recently, a great debate has been generated on social networks, as some Internet users have realized that before Colombia played the Semifinal with Uruguay, In the Argentine press it was said that they wanted the Tricolor to win, since Uruguay was a more difficult opponent.

On ESPN’s F90 show, host Sebastián Vignolo and other journalists mentioned that Colombia was the best rival for Argentina to beat.

“Colombia. I think Colombia because of the rivalry with Uruguay, we get into conflict with them and secondly Colombia offers you a more open game and lets you play,” they initially said.

“Colombia is perhaps the team that has played the best throughout the Copa America,” commented ‘Chavo’ Fucks, to which Vignolo responded: “Yes, but also against which rivals”, implying that their victories were against teams like Paraguay and Costa Rica.

In the program, Óscar Ruggeri, former Argentine player, also expressed his preference for facing Colombia, pointing out that the Uruguayans, being similar to the Argentines, present a greater challenge.

It is worth clarifying that not all the comments from the Argentine press have been bad, After the victory against Uruguay, some media outlets highlighted the residency and strength of the Tricolor. For example, TYC Sports, an Argentine subscription television channel, has made different notes alluding to the triumph of the Colombian National Team.

