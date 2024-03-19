This Monday, Conmebol carried out the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and Millionaires It was seeded in group E along with Flamengo from Brazil, Bolívar from Bolivia and Palestino from Chile.

This is an adverse group, especially due to the presence of the powerful Brazilian team. It will be a great challenge for the ambassador team, which is going through a bad time in the local championship, with six consecutive games without winning.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Mauricio Moreno. TIME Share

Regarding the group's difficulty, the analysis of an Argentine journalist went viral, Pablo Carrozzawho belittled Millonarios with a forceful phrase that aroused the anger of the blue fans.

“Flamengo, Bolívar, Millonarios and Palestino. Surely Flamengo qualifies, they are going to have a hard time at altitude, in this case going to play in Bolivia, and if there is something those teams have it is the altitude factor, they leave there and “they eat up 5 or 6 goals. I suspect Flamengo will qualify because it is Flamengo and because it has the easiest group, Palestino does not exist, Millonarios does not exist either. Flamengo with the substitutes qualifies for the round of 16,” said the journalist. .

Millonarios will have to bring out their history and recent past, at the hands of the coach Alberto Gamero and the process he has led, to have a good participation in the international tournament.

Flamengo is the top seed in the Millonarios group in the Copa Libertadores. Photo:Jaiver Nieto. TIME and Efe Share

“Passing the group would be good, that is the goal. Today we ask about the payroll because of the number of injured people we have. I maintain that according to the campaign we did last year, this has been good, we supported the entire team and brought players who we believe could make us stronger. A goalkeeper, two full-backs, a nine and we were looking for a winger, we brought one. After Daniel returned from Santos, he is the one we don't know, but we think he will be important. With the full team everything should improve, since it has Olympic laps, games with full stadiums, it is much more mature,” said DT Gamero on Caracol Radio.

SPORTS

More sports news