Javier Milei’s shock treatment against inflation in Argentina had its first setback in June. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.6% monthlyan increase higher than the 4.2% recorded in May. This breaks the downward slide since the 25% in December, when the sudden official devaluation of the peso decreed by the new Government caused prices to skyrocket. In the first six months of the year, accumulated inflation is 79.8% and the interannual rate remains at exorbitant levels even for a country like Argentina, 271.5%, which has been on the world podium for years.

The biggest increase was in housing and electricity, water and gas rates (14.3%), more than double that of the next sector, restaurants and hotels (6.3%). This increase is due to the gradual elimination of energy subsidies that Argentine households benefited from during Kirchnerism. With the argument that “there is no money”, the Government reduced subsidies and liberalised prices, but the impact of this measure on inflation is so high that it has slowed down the rate: the increases planned for July have been postponed at least until August.

In contrast, the prices that increased the least in June were those of food (2.1%) and household equipment and maintenance (2.3%), largely due to the collapse in demand.

Milei inherited runaway inflation that peaked at 25% per month at the end of 2023 before beginning to subside, stifled by savage cuts in public spending and falling consumption. The Argentine population breathed a sigh of relief when they saw that, starting in February, the price of their shopping basket stopped increasing week by week, but their pockets then suffered from increases in transport, communications and electricity and gas rates.

The slight rebound in inflation in June shows the difficulty that the Government will have in breaking through the 4% monthly floor, especially considering that Argentina is going through its worst recession since the pandemic. In April, economic activity fell by 1.7% year-on-year And the International Monetary Fund expects GDP to contract by about 3.5% this year. Keeping prices stable will be more difficult when the expected recovery begins. For now, the data show that it has not yet arrived: consumption in supermarkets fell 10% year-on-year in May, according to the consultancy Scentia, and the winter tourist season that begins this Saturday is expected to be worse than in previous years. In Mar del Plata, the most touristic city on the Argentine coast, hotel reservations are below 50%.

The peso depreciates

Milei argues that inflation is a monetary phenomenon generated by an excess of money supply and that is why he cut the monetary issue and attacked the fiscal deficit. But most local economists believe that the origin of inflation is multi-causal and more so in a country like Argentina, where society has developed numerous strategies to protect itself as much as possible from price increases. One of them is to keep an eye on the value of the dollar, which acts as a thermometer: when the peso begins to depreciate against the US currency, prices usually respond by rising almost immediately.

The official exchange rate is depreciating at a rate of close to 2% per month, below inflation, and is currently trading at 940 pesos per dollar. However, freely floating exchange rates, such as the financial and the blueremained stable until mid-May, slightly above one thousand pesos per dollar, and from that moment on they began to lose value at a rapid pace. This Friday, on the streets of Buenos Aires, the value of the dollar broke a new record, trading at 1,500 pesos per unit. Prices, in parallel, accelerated again.

The gap between the official and parallel exchange rates is already over 50% and the pressure from the markets is growing for the Government to devalue the peso. Milei refuses for now and repeats that he will maintain the set course no matter what the cost.

