Several people walk through an informal sales area in Buenos Aires, on March 23. Juan Ignacio RONCORONI / EFE

Inflation is still out of control in Argentina. In March, prices increased 4.8%. That means that in the first quarter of this year the rise is already 13%, which makes the 29% target for all of 2021 established in the budget law very implausible. Food and beverages continue to become more expensive at a very high rate and directly affect the level of poverty: at the end of 2020, 42% of Argentines were poor. That is, they could not meet their needs in housing, food and clothing.

The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, on a tour of Europe to gather support in the face of the expiration of the debt with the Paris Club (about 2,000 million dollars) and the need to restructure the debt with the International Monetary Fund (44,000 million dollars ), participated electronically on Wednesday in a meeting of the economic cabinet and assured that inflation in March would be the highest of the year, and then progressively decline.

On the other hand, private analysts consider that due to sheer inertia in April it will remain at around 4%, and that it will not close the year below 46%. In 2020, prices rose 36.1%, thanks to the deflationary effect of confinement and the temporary closure of industries due to the pandemic.

March inflation was the highest since September 2019, after the peso suffered a 35% devaluation in a single month, August, and Argentine financial and stock markets collapsed.

Hours before the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses published the data for March, the director of the IMF’s Department for the Western Hemisphere, Alejandro Werner, declared in Washington that high Argentine inflation generated “concern” and that a macroeconomic program to control it and avoid further erosions in employment levels.

However, the Government of Alberto Fernández has serious difficulties in ordering its accounts. In 2020, the financial deficit of the budget reached 8.5%. And, without access to foreign credit (public debt bonds trade at the level of default despite the agreement reached a few months ago with private creditors and the IMF no longer lends more money), it has been necessary to issue banknotes in a massive way to finance the deficit, which reduces the value of the peso and fuels inflation.

Also shortly before the March data was known, the Argentine government announced more severe controls on the export of meat (it is interpreted that international prices promote local inflation) and the incorporation of 500 new inspectors destined to monitor the policy of ” controlled prices ”. The government imposes maximum prices on basic necessities to curb inflation; Farmers and industrialists, in turn, claim that these price limits eliminate their profit margin and condemn them to suffer losses. Milk producers, for example, say they lose two pesos for every liter of milk that goes to market.

